Learn the true story of the Kang we met in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantunmania”

In “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumanía“, it is revealed why Kang the Conqueror was exiled to the MCU’s Quantum Realm and who sent him there. He was exiled by his own variants in the Council of Kangs, due to his attempts to eradicate them and become the only one in the multiverse. This advice, led by powerful variants such as Immortus and Branch-Tutteamed up against the villain after he was defeated in the Quantum Realm by Ant-Man, the Wasp and Cassie Lang.

Although Kang apparently died in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” his survivaland his return is made more likely by the events in “Loki” season 2, which demonstrate the reversal of destinies and the changing nature of the multiverse. In the film, it is discovered that Janet van Dyne and Kang have a past together in the Quantum Realm of the MCU. Although Janet helped him rebuild the multiversal travel ship, he stole her power core to ensure that she could never leave it, after discovering her dark past.

The role of the Council of Kangs

He Council of Kangs exiled this version to the Quantum Realm due to his attempts to eradicate them, in order to become the only one in the multiverse. Despite seeming like a group of corrupt villains, the Council did unite against him. This council is led by powerful variants, including Immortus, the Egyptian Pharaoh Rama-Tut and a version of the Scarlet Centurion.

Kang’s exile to the Quantum Realm makes sense, as he used his powers to destroy worlds and entire timelines in an effort to erase his variants from existence. The Quantum Realm is the only place where it could no longer affect time and space or harm them.

As for how he could escape the Quantum Realm despite his supposed death, the director Peyton Reed Suggested He May Not Really Be Dead, since his body was not seen. Some theories suggest that he was dragged into the Storm of Odds seen during “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”which could allow him to return in a future MCU project.

Loki’s involvement in Kang’s story

“Loki” season 2 supports the idea that Kang could soon return in the MCU, both by illustrating ways certain fates can be reversed and by changing the nature of the multiverse itself. Having two of the three main character variants shown returning from mortal fates certainly suggests that this would be more than possible, especially with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” having already dropped it.

The scene of the villain being sucked into the vortex of his Multiversal Engine – previously used to travel through space and time – could indicate that he was transported to another location rather than dying. This is doubly plausible, as the expanding nature of the current multiverse leaves open a variety of possibilities.

The possibility that Kang the Conqueror returns in future Marvel movies is high, considering his crucial role in the MCU and the universe’s tendency to revive characters. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on the horizon, it’s reasonable to expect this new supervillain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his cunning and time manipulation prowess, to play a central role. Furthermore, the multifaceted nature of the villain opens the door to multiple interpretations and variants of the character.

This could lead to Epic showdowns and surprising narrative twistsespecially if you explore more about the Council of Kangs and its internal dynamics. The ability to navigate and manipulate the multiverse positions him as a formidable antagonist, capable of challenging the heroes in unexpected and complex ways. His return is not only likely, but promises to be a highlight in the next phase of the MCU.