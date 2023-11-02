Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, the DLC or expansion that FromSoftware is working on, still has not revealed its release date, but the company wanted to reassure anxious fans.

Elden Ring…game of the year 2022, definitive soulslike for many and one of the best open world games in recent years. FromSoftware achieved what for many seemed complicated at this point: to surpass itself again.

However, the path of Elden Ring is not over. More than a year and a half after the launch, many are waiting for FromSoftware finally reveal the release date of its DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree.

What do we know about Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

Confirmed a few months ago, Shadow of the Erdtree will seek to expand what was seen in the Middle Lands, but unfortunately we don’t have much more information about this expansion. Many fans have speculated, but nothing has been made clear.

It all depends on FromSoftware, who hasn’t left much information to grab on to either. Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree doesn’t have a release date yet, but the good news is that development is going well.

Yes, this is the small update that the Japanese studio has shared with fans. Consultant Dr. Serkan Toto has reported that Kadokawa, parent company of FromSoftware, has published the following:

The DLC release schedule for ELDEN RING has not yet been announced, but development proceeds smoothly. Although there are a couple of other very interesting comments about the company’s performance and plans, although without much information behind them.

On the one hand, it has been pointed out that Armored Core VI sold 700,000 copies in Japanalthough according to this consultant and analyst, the company is not entirely happy with the international sales that the game has had so far.

Secondly, FromSoftware would be looking to “expand the reach of its own publications”, which could mean that Bandai Namco could stop being its distributor. As we say, there are no confirmations on the latter.

What has been rumored so far about the game is that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree would be shown at The Game Awards and would arrive in February 2024. To make the wait more enjoyable we have compiled 9 new features that we would like to see in Shadow of the Erdtree.

And leaving Elden Ring behind a bit, it has been learned that FromSoftware has “multiple new projects” underway and has already begun hiring developers en masse. What do you expect from the company’s future projects?