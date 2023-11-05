In the novel ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’, published in 1961 by Robert A. Heinlein, the word “Grok” is used as a kind of synonym for “assimilate”, a way of understanding a concept clearly and intuitively. Now that old expression, which made a fortune in US youth slang in the 1960s, has added a new meaning: it is the name chosen by Elon Musk for the chatbot developed by his company xAI, which gives an eloquent idea of ​​a what the tool aspires to with the Musk wants to beat the copper with ChatGPT.

For now he has left us some brushstrokes.

From science fiction to AI. Until now “Grok” was a word from science fiction literature that managed to gain a foothold among young Americans half a century ago. Until now, of course. Musk has decided to rescue it to name the chatbot created by his artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, a project announced in spring but which was officially launched in July.

It was Elon Musk himself who was in charge of sharing the name and some of the peculiarities of the chatbot through his favorite speaker, the social network X, formerly Twitter, where he has posted comments and screenshots about its abilities. Still few, but significant. “Tomorrow xAI will release its first AI to a select group. In some important ways, it’s the best there is right now,” accident last Friday the person also responsible for Tesla or SpaceX.









“Respond with a little ingenuity”. The expression It is from xAI and reflects one of the peculiarities of the chatbot that has been most insisted upon by both the company and Musk himself, who on Saturday was in charge of sharing some screenshots with the responses generated by the new AI to answer certain questions. “She relies on and loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided her that way,” the tycoon tweeted along with a smiling face emoticon. And for example, a button.

When asked for news about SBF, the acronym for Sam Bakman-Fried, the former crypto entrepreneur and founder of FTX, who was just found guilty on seven charges, the xAI chatbot started with sarcasm: “Oh, dear human, I have juicy news for you!” Something similar happened when he was asked for information about how to make cocaine. Then The chatbot displayed a list of four steps that began with an invitation to “get a degree in Chemistry and a DEA license,” although it ended up warning that such a practice would be illegal and dangerous. “The Grok system is designed to have a little humor,” Musk acknowledges.

Access to X… and with a well-defined roadmap. They are not the only touches that the businessman has left on his profile. Beyond his penchant for sarcasm, Musk has detailed some important characteristics of the chatbot, such as that it will have “real-time access to information through the X platform”, a peculiarity that, he claims, will offer it “a great advantage” over other models. The tycoon has also specified how Grok will be deployed and, most importantly, who and how they will be able to use him.

























Interested? Go through checkout. On Friday Musk assured that the next day xAI would launch its first AI for “a select group”, although Saturday clarified that “as soon as the initial beta releases, xAI’s Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers.” The tagline is key because it indicates that the tool will be available to those who pay for the most ambitious modality on the network, which allows you to dispense with advertising for a monthly payment of 16 dollars.

Musk was in charge of confirming hours later that Grok will be included in the X Premium+ package, and issued a notice to sailors: “I recommend registering.”

“Answer almost anything”. The expression is once again from xAI, which in the last few hours posted a much longer article on its website in which it presents Grok, an AI “capable of answering almost any question and, what is more difficult, even suggesting What questions to ask!” Beyond the rhetoric, the publication is interesting for the technical data it provides about the chatbot, a tool, he acknowledges, that is still in a “very early” beta phase and hopes to improve.

“The Grok engine is Grok-1, our cutting-edge LLM, which we have developed over the last four months,” says xAI, explaining that after xAI’s announcement an LLM prototype (Grok-0) was trained with 33 billion of parameters.





Table with the results of the tests carried out by xAI.

Improving capabilities. “This first model approaches the capabilities of LLaMA 2 (70B) in standard LM benchmark tests, but only uses half of its training resources,” the company continues in its publication. “In the last two months we have made improvements in reasoning and coding capabilities that have led us to Grok-1, a next-generation language model that is significantly more powerful, achieving 63.2% in HumanEval coding and 73% in MMLU.”

xAI even provides a table with the results of some tests in which, it claims, Grok-1 “outperformed the other models in its computing class, including ChatGPT-3.5 and Inflection-1.” “It is second only to models that were trained with significantly more data and computing resources, such as GPT-4. This demonstrates the rapid progress we are making at xAI in training exceptionally efficient LLMs.”

and a warning. It’s not all bragging, of course. The company explains that it gives Grok access to search tools and real-time information, but also acknowledges that, “as with all LLM capabilities in predicting the next token,” its model can still generate “false information or contradictory.” “Achieving reliable reasoning is the most important research direction to address current limitations,” he says.

Images: TED Conference | xAI

