Matt Shakman has shown that he can handle all genres, having participated in series such as Hanged in Philadelphia, Game of Thrones, Billions, The Boys, Succession, Scarlet Witch and Vision, Welcome to Chippendales, The Consultant and Monarch: The Legacy of the monsters that belong to the Godzilla universe. But in addition, he will direct the Marvel Studios Fantastic Four movie.

So it is interesting to know what Matt Shakman thinks about sagas as important as Godzilla and Marvel. Since in one we see giant monsters that fight among themselves and destroy everything in their path, while the other are superheroes taken from comics and more specifically The Fantastic Four will have a family dynamic that is not usually seen in this type of installments.

These are the words of Matt Shakman.

“You know, I love Godzilla just like I love the Marvel Universe, and I think I grew up loving the Godzilla movies the same way I grew up reading Marvel Comics. And that’s why the opportunity to be in this sandbox and play with these characters, whether they’re monsters or superheroes, is always a joy. I think when you work with these characters that have existed through time, these monsters, these superheroes, you have the pleasure of trying to imagine them and reimagine them for our world, our time and our moment.”

“I love doing that in WandaVision and I love doing it here in Monarch. And I think Monarch is an incredibly novel way to tell this multigenerational human story, this mystery. And the monsters are so important to the narrative and to these human characters in such an emotional way that I was impressed by what Matt Fraction and Chris Black had created, and I was very excited to partner with them to try to bring it to life.

Matt Shakman revealed if he has learned anything working on Monarch that could affect Marvel’s Fantastic Four.

“Each project definitely informs the others that come after it. You learn a lot of different lessons along the way, but I think it’s like what we were talking about before. I love the Fantastic Four characters as much as I love Godzilla, as much as I love Vision and Wanda, and I just want to find the best way to bring them to life and look at them through today’s eyes in a way to understand how to interpret them in this moment”.

“I think that’s the good thing about these characters, about Godzilla. Godzilla movies will be made for, hopefully, hundreds of more years, and you’ll be able to tell different stories and different generations, and different filmmakers will see their world using Godzilla as a lens in a different way. And I think that’s what Marvel characters offer us as well.”

Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters is currently airing on Apple TV+, while The Fantastic Four will premiere on May 2, 2025. The rest of the MCU installments can be enjoyed on Disney Plus with this link.

