Suara.com – At the Golkar Party’s anniversary event, President Jokowi was also present and gave a speech. At that time, Blio also touched on the current political conditions in Indonesia.

According to Jokowi, currently it is more like a soap opera because there is more drama than presenting a battle of ideas.

“Because I see lately, what we see is too much drama, too much drakor, too much soap opera. We see soap operas,” said Jokowi in his speech at the 59th anniversary of the Golkar Party at the Golkar Party DPP Office, West Jakarta , Monday (6/11/2023).

Jokowi emphasized that what is happening now should be a battle of ideas and a battle of ideas.

“It’s not a battle of feelings,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi emphasized that if what happened was a battle of feelings it would be troublesome.

“If there is a fight of feelings, it will bother all of us. I don’t need to continue because it will go nowhere,” he said.

Jokowi then reminded everyone who would win or lose.

“And remember, from now on, what we will hold true is that if we win, don’t be proud. If we lose, don’t be angry,” said Jokowi.

“After competing, I agree with Mr. Prabowo, reunite, get along again. This is a competition between members of their own family, between fellow children of the nation who both want to build our country, Indonesia,” he continued.

So, what is the emotional drama that has happened recently?

PDIP Feels Sad That Jokowi Left Behind

Secretary General of the PDI Perjuangan, Hasto Kristiyanto, admitted that the PDIP was experiencing sadness because it felt abandoned by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as a cadre.

In fact, said Hasto, PDIP has so far given privileges to the number one person in Indonesia, including his family.

Through a written statement, Hasto initially conveyed the situation within the PDIP. He said that the PDI Perjuangan is currently in a sad mood, hurt and surrendering to God and the Indonesian people for what is happening now.

“When the party’s DPP met with the ranks of the branches and branches as the lowest level of the party structure, many did not believe that this could happen,” said Hasto, Sunday (29/10/2023).

He then talked about the privileges that PDIP had given Jokowi. According to him, PDIP really loves Jokowi.

“We really love and give great privileges to President Jokowi and his family, but we were left behind because there were still other requests that had the potential to violate good practices and the constitution,” explained Hasto.

“At first we just prayed that this wouldn’t happen, but it turned out it actually happened,” he added.

According to Hasto, initially PDIP chose to remain silent. But then he dared to speak out after hearing what a number of figures had to say, including Butet Kartaredjasa, Goenawan Muhammad, Eep Syaifullah, Hamid Awaludin, Airlangga Pribadi and others along with constitutional law experts, pro-democracy figures and the civil society movement.

“Finally we dared to express our feelings,” said Hasto.

PDIP Disappointed with Jokowi and Gibran Due to Defection

Chairman of the PDI-P DPP, Djarot Saiful Hidayat, said that, in fact, Megawati Soekarnoputri really loved President Joko Widodo and Gibran Rakabuming Raka as party cadres.

However, Mega regrets Gibran’s disobedience by becoming a vice presidential candidate alongside Prabowo Subianto and the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) which provided a red carpet for President Jokowi’s son to enter the 2024 presidential election.

“Mrs. Megawati Soekarnoputri really loves Mr. Jokowi and Mr. Gibran. This love is conveyed in various forms, yes, the assignments to her are very dear. We all love her, but with steps like this, we regret it,” said Djarot in Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

He admitted that PDIP cadres at the lowest level felt disappointed and irritated at seeing Jokowi and Gibran’s political steps.

“And when we went downstairs there was disappointment, irritation, perhaps anger from friends of the branch, sub-branches, PAC, party task force, sympathizers at the maneuvers carried out by Mas Gibran,” he said.