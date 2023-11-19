Andalusia is an important tourist destination and an essential part of the Spanish agricultural sector and the national map of renewable energies, but its economy touches many other challenges. Perhaps the most striking is located in the province of Seville: the dildo and clitoral suction industry. There, between the towns of Dos Hermanas and Carmona, not far from the capital of Seville, is what some already call “the golden mile of sex toys” in Spain.

The sector has gained such weight that during the pandemic there were those who, sarcastically, claimed that their sales represented a “consolation” in the crisis.

The (other) local industry. Dos Hermanas and Carmona, two towns very close to Seville, are known for their houses with white facades, historical heritage and fields of sunflowers. Much less known is the thriving sex toy industry it hosts, one that moves millions of euros a year.

International Dreamlove has its facilities in the Carmona Logistics Park, which defines itself as a “manufacturer and distributor” of “erotic products, sex toys, lingerie and cosmetics for sexual health.” Fleshlight is located in Dos Hermanas, which on its European website advertises a wide range of artificial vaginas, vibrators and dildos and specifies that its point for returns and payments is located in an industrial area of ​​the Sevillian city.









A question of pleasure… and euros. It’s all about pleasure, but the sex toy industry is actually a business. A huge, juicy, growing one with very good prospects. Statista estimates that in 2019 its global market was valued at 28,640 million dollars and in 2021 it exceeded 34,000 million as part of a growing curve that hopes to reach 52,700 in 2026.

Sevillian businesses are not immune to this demand. Dreamlove claims on its website that it registers 31 million orders a year, has more than 150 workers and handles up to 80,000 products every day. As for Fleshlight International, El Correo de Andalucía assures that it had a turnover of 18.5 million in 2021 after registering a considerable increase in orders, 15%. At least in 2018 El Confidencial actually presented it as the first European producer of latex vaginas.

The effect of COVID-19. Although the Andalusian sex toy business was attracting interest even before the pandemic, COVID made it take on a peculiar importance. The reason: the forced confinements seemed to suit him well. In April 2020, shortly after the state of alarm was decreed, Fleslight acknowledged to Efe that it was experiencing a considerable increase in orders. His spokesperson, Juan Ziena, specifically spoke of an increase of 33% compared to the same month in 2019. He highlighted the increase in orders from Italy, 52% higher.

“These are months in which people go out less, interact less with other people, and these products have a greater outlet,” reflected Ziena: “It is very noticeable that people are at home and searching on the Internet how to make the quarantine more bearable. “. El Correo specified that in November this increase reached 155.92% and in 2021 the company was still enjoying a positive trend, with 15% more orders. At Dreamlove International they also talk about “organic growth”, with annual sales increases at a rate of more than 40%.









Object of desire (illicit). The industry is so interesting that it has not taken long to awaken passions very different from those that Fleslight or Dreamlove seek to heat. In February, some thieves broke into the warehouse of this last firm, in Carmona, and made off with a surprising… and valuable loot: several dildos plated in 24 carat gold and each valued at more than 15,000 euros, other dildos made of stainless steel and approximately 25,000 euros out of the box.

Fleshlight has also starred in chronicles that have little to do with eroticism. At least directly. A few years ago she filed a lawsuit against former managers for what she considered unfair competition and disclosure of the secret formula of the material with which she makes her sex toys. In 2020 ABC published that the court had partially dismissed her complaint.

Going back to the origin. The million dollar question at this point is… Why are both companies there? How do you explain the peculiar pole of erotic pleasure created a few kilometers from the city of Seville? What are two companies that are often cited among the largest distributors and manufacturers of sex toys doing there? The history of both companies is different, although they share a growth trajectory in a rising sector.

Behind Fleslight is the American Steve Shubin and his wife Kathleen, who launched it in 2010. At least in 2018 it already had an annual production of 350,000 plastic vaginas in Dos Hermanas, had a turnover of 50 million euros and also had a factory in Austin, United States, and distribution centers located in Canada and Australia. Their sales would then be around three million artificial vaginas, which made them – the company claimed – the most successful sex toy for men after the plastic doll.

Breaking down taboos and innovating. The origin of everything? Steve, a former police officer in Austin, decided to create his first model inspired by the shape of a flashlight when a risky pregnancy prevented the couple from having sexual relations. Fans of the equine world, the couple opted for Andalusia after visiting it and meeting the man who would end up becoming general director of the firm.

The origins of Dreamlove were recently told by its manager, Mario Romero, who detected a “business void” in which he decided to delve into for a job in his career, at the university. “At first I didn’t see a job opportunity, it required a lot of investment,” he confesses. But he did have it. And the project grew until it was taken to Alcalá de Guadaíra and a plant in Carmona. “In Spain, many erotic products are consumed. When I started it was difficult to talk about it, the image of the sector was very dark,” he recalls. He now celebrates that they are no longer “taboo.”

