We are unable to give a definitive answer to the questions contained in the title and summary, even if after the test – carried out during the Giro Motociclistico di Sicilia organized by fourteen Sicilian clubs federated with ASI and a historical re-enactment of the 1950 race held on the Sicilian roads – of the Moto Guzzi 1938 GTCL We’ve got a bit of an idea.

Riding a motorbike of which there are no more than a dozen examples in the world creates tension, but after the first tenacious and rhythmic explosions of the 500 cc single-cylinder, the fear vanishes and you enter a magical dimension, incomparable to any emotion given by a modern motorcycle. A dream for a select few, but at the end of our experience our reflection is that everyone should drive a jewel like this at least once in their life.