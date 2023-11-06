The act of driving can be far from a simple need for transportation for some to a pleasurable activity for others. As that BMW slogan said, “Do you like to drive?” If the answer is no, it may be an indicator of amaxophobia, but there is obviously much more behind this. fear of driving.

Not enjoying driving It does not have to lead to amaxophobia, so let’s take a closer look at how to identify it.

Fear of driving

There are drivers who They don’t enjoy getting behind the wheel at all. They can suffer anxiety or even panic attacks when they get behind the wheel and even (and this can be very limiting) when they simply think about what they are going to have to do.

These behaviors fall within what is called amaxophobia, much more understandable if we refer to it as fear of driving. According to psychologists, there are three components that help define this phobia:

Cognitive component: This component refers to negative, catastrophic and extreme thoughts related to having an accident, experiencing anxiety, losing control of the vehicle or having a panic attack while driving. In short, he is afraid of dying and/or causing the death of others.

Physiological component: The physiological or emotional component of amaxophobia refers to the physical responses of the body that the person experiences with anxiety and insecurity. For example; muscle tension, stiffness, increased heart rate, sweating, nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, feeling of looseness in arms or legs, blurred vision.

Behavioral component: The behavioral component refers to the avoidant behaviors that people with amaxophobia can develop, for example; The person avoids driving or drives only if some specific circumstances exist: driving accompanied, driving only on certain roads, driving very slowly, talking on the phone, etc.

Can amaxophobia be diagnosed?

Indeed, taking into account the various factors that influence the development of this phobia, we can find patterns that show us if someone can suffer from it. Obviously, the first thing is the general assessment of the experience behind the wheel. If the driver does not identify problems when getting behind the wheel, no matter how passionate he is, he would be far from having this phobia.

Nor should it be confused with certain insecurities when driving. It should not be confused with certain specific fears. that some drivers have when faced with different situations, such as driving through the center of a large city, at night, in rain or other adverse weather conditions, etc.

You can take certain psychological tests available online. These will evaluate your answers to questions such as the following:

Do I get nervous if I know I have to drive? If I have a choice, would I prefer someone else to drive? Does driving relax me? Do I think I have the ability to drive? If I think about driving, does it cause muscle tension or discomfort? Am I afraid to think that when I drive I might cause an accident? If I have passengers, am I obsessed with the fact that they think my driving is unsafe? Does going at a certain speed make me feel afraid or dizzy? Is or was obtaining a driving license more out of obligation than pleasure? Am I clumsy driving? Do I think that other drivers will think that I am a nuisance? Does driving make me insecure? Do I think that, even if I am prudent, others will collide with me? Do I think that when I have to drive it will make me nervous? Do I think that when I drive, I will have to stop very often to calm down?

Depending on the degree of affectation of these ideas or behavior, a score can be drawn that determines whether or not you suffer from amaxophobia. Beyond these online tests that can serve as a guide, the thing is that visit a psychology specialist so that I can make an accurate diagnosis, as well as help you cope with it and perhaps overcome it.