Numismatics is the hobby and art of collect coins and bills from different times and cultures. For this reason, many people look for money that is unique to treasure in their collection, this inevitably increases its value in the market.

In Mexicothere is great interest in identification of banknotes that may have a value greater than their original denomination. This is partly due to the commemorative editions of the different banknotes and coins; However, not all of them have a higher value, but rather they are particularities that can position them as a potentially collectible banknote.

How do you know if a banknote can be collected?

To know if a bill is worth more money, we recommend paying attention to the following signs:

Edition and broadcast:

One of the key aspects to determine whether a bill has a value greater than its denomination is its membership in the first edition issued by the Bank of Mexicothat is, the first to be put into circulation due to their new design.

These banknotes are often considered more valuable by collectors, as they represent a historical moment in the issuance of the national currency. To identify a banknote belonging to the first edition, it is necessary to check specialized sources, such as Banxico.

Serial number:

As you can see, all bills have a serial number that identifies them. When there is repetition in binaryfor example, AA0101010 or AA1011011, or even when the number is repeated 6 times in a row o his capicúas (which can be read equally from left to right and from right to left), such as AA123432.

Banxico collection notes:

The Bank of Mexico also registers collection notes on its official portal, such as the following:

AA notes printed by the American Bank Note Company: All A banknotes are representative of the monetary unit that was in force until December 31, 1992.

AA and A tickets: This collection is made up of 13 nationally manufactured pieces: AA (denominations of five, ten, fifty, one hundred and five hundred pesos) A (denominations of one thousand, two thousand, five thousand, ten thousand, twenty thousand, fifty thousand and one hundred thousand pesos ): representative of the monetary unit that was in force until December 21, 1992.

B tickets: They are the banknotes issued by the Bank of Mexico with denominations of ten, twenty, fifty and one hundred new pesos, representative of the monetary unit currently in force, with characteristics similar to those of the A banknotes.

C-notes: These are the banknotes issued by the Bank of Mexico, with denominations of ten, twenty, fifty, one hundred, two hundred and five hundred New Pesos, representative of the monetary unit currently in force, with different characteristics than the AA, A and B banknotes.

D bills: These are the banknotes issued by the Bank of Mexico, with denominations of ten, twenty, fifty, one hundred, two hundred and five hundred pesos, representative of the monetary unit currently in force, with characteristics similar to those of the C banknotes.

Commemorative D tickets: They are the banknotes issued on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Bank of Mexico; The collection is made up of twenty, fifty, one hundred, two hundred and five hundred peso bills.

D1 tickets: These are the banknotes that have new security elements (optically variable ink and iridescent band); The collection is made up of denominations of fifty, one hundred, two hundred, five hundred and one thousand pesos.

Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel.

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions