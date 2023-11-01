The benefits provided by Credit cards They can be very convenient in many circumstances, however, if we decide to stop paying our debts we will be committing one of the worst financial decisionssince all banking institutions work hand in hand with the credit bureau and we would be staining all our credit information.

The credit bureau collects all the user information so that banking institutions can determine the rights to access credits.

It is advisable to verify the information that is collected by the credit bureau; it provides us with the necessary tools to access said information through a procedure that can only be done every 12 weeks.

Steps to access your data

Access the official page. Enter the option “Get your special credit report.” Have a credit card statement on hand. Deactivate the “Include my score” box, this way you will avoid costs for using the platform. When finished, complete your information and you will be able to access the information.

On the other hand, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF) allows you to access said information through your contacts: 55-53400-999 and Asesoria@condusef.gob.mx

The following documents will be required and you will be able to receive a response in five business days.

CURP INE RFC Proof of address

