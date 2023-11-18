If we have activated two-step verification on Amazon, you will know that the service sends us a code to our mobile phone that allows us to access the account once we have entered the password correctly. As they explain from the online store’s own website, “When you try to access your account, two-step verification sends a unique security code. When you sign up for two-step verification, you can choose to receive SMS security codevoice call or authentication app.”

Turn verification on or off

If you don’t know what it is and want to activate it, we can do it from the Amazon account.

The steps are very simple:

We open the “My account” section We go to the “Login and security” section We touch on the “Edit” section that appears on the screen Choose the option “Setting up two-step verification (2SV)”

Here we can activate it or we can deactivate it if we already had it activated and we think it is a problem or that it is really annoying to have to enter the code. But keep in mind that security will be lower if you don’t have this feature.

It does not work

What happens if we have it activated and it doesn’t work? The problem with not receiving the code is that we will not be able to access Amazon. There is always some device where we generally have the session saved and there is usually no no problem using itor until you get the code to arrive. But if we can’t do it, we have to know how to recover the account if two-step verification fails.

As they explain from Amazon, they cannot deactivate this function without verifying that it is you because that is the mission of the method: to protect us and that you cannot enter when you do not receive that code or you do not have that code so that only the account holder can enter our profile. In this case, we must prove that it is us. We must verify identity by sending a photo or scanning your government-issued ID to prove it is you.

We must go to the website to reset the account with certification in two steps. Here Amazon will tell you what you must do to be able to have it. As we say, we must send a valid identification document issued by the government and it is worth:

A state-issued driver’s license A state identification card A registered voter card A national identification card A passport

In addition, they give you two essential tips:

Make sure it is covered, hides or removes any sensitive information, such as account number or identification numbers. Make sure that the name and address are clearly visible and the issuing entity

We take the photo or scan it and upload it to this website. File types supported DOC, DOCX, JPG, JPEG, PDF, PJPEG, PNG. Once you have the image and the file uploaded, all we have to do is click “send” and have a response from Amazon.

The process will take approximately two days and we will receive an email to the email linked to our Amazon account once it has been completed. When it is done, we can enter only with the password