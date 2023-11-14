The first thing you should keep in mind is that not all operators have compatibility with eSIM so you will not always be able to change operators without the classic SIM card. If it happens that you have two companies that you can change from one to the other with an eSIM card, we can do it from the phone settings and whenever we need to, choosing one or the other depending on the moment or where you are and where you want to go.

What to take into account

One of the great advantages of having an eSIM is that we can change operator when we need to. If, for example, you are going to travel to another country frequently and you want to activate or use it. Or simply if you usually move between two places or with two companies. Be that as it may, the first thing we should look at is the compatibility of our mobile phone to know how many cards we can have registered for each smartphone we have.

For example, we can take into account that Apple phones are compatible with up to 20 eSIMs for each device, but it is not usually common beyond the iPhone. Some Samsung models allow eSIM but only one, so you won’t be able to switch between them, and other higher-end models do allow five or more cards linked simultaneously.

We must look at how many it allows to know what we can do. If it only allows one eSIM, we can change operators only once if we have unsubscribed, but we will not be able to switch between one or the other and change between them whenever we want. This is the case of many mobile phones from brands such as Xiaomi, Sharp, Sony, Oppo, Google or Motorola… They are compatible with eSIM but you can only have one eSIM activated at any given time.

It is advisable that you look up both the specifications of your mobile phone and those of the operator that you are going to hire to know what the possibilities are and how we should act to make the change, if we can have both or if we should replace it. Once you have it, the steps will be simple from the smartphone settings.

Also, if we don’t know if our phone is compatible or not, it is very simple. Simply dial *#06# on the keyboard in the calling application and the mobile data will automatically appear. In this data we must look for the EID number, which means Embedded Identification Document and which will be the code that the phone must have in order to be compatible. If it does not appear, you cannot use eSIM.

How to activate

The first thing we must do to be able to change the eSIM card that we have installed is activate it from the mobile phone settings. The steps are practically identical on each of the phones that are compatible and we will always do them from the settings, although some menu may change or the name may be different. But almost always we will have a QR code from the operator that we must scan to activate the card.

Once we know if it is compatible, we have to talk to our operator to provide us with the corresponding eSIM. We will do it and we will receive a QR code which is the one we must scan with our phone from the settings section. As we say, the steps may vary slightly but we will always find it in the connections section and accessing the WiFi or Bluetooth networks section. At Samsung there is a parking lot called “SIM Administrator” or on Google mobiles we will find “SIMs”. Be that as it may, we must go to the section “Add SIM” and will give us a series of options. Among them, scan the QR code that we will have previously.

We have to follow the steps indicated by the phone and generally we will have to scan said QR code with the camera or upload it to the settings. When we have it done, we will see that it is added to the “YES downloaded” of the telephone. If we can have several downloaded, you simply have to tap on one or the other to activate the one you want. If we can only have one, we will have to first delete the one we have registered. In the list of downloaded SIMs we can tap on one of them (if, for example, you change operator to a prepaid card to travel) and tap on “Use SIM”. When we do it, this will be the one that starts to be active.

What happen? As we have said, it will depend on whether you want to use it for a specific period of time or if you want to switch between the two. Once we have added the cards that interest us in the mobile phone settings, we will see them in the list of “downloaded SIMs” and we will be able to change from one to another with a single button. We repeat the previous steps and go to: Settings, Network and Internet, SIMs… Here click on the one you want and a screen will open that gives us two options: Use SIM or delete SIM. If you want to stop using one, just delete it so that it does not appear in the list. If you want to start using it, tap on “Use SIM” to activate it at that moment.

In addition, depending on the phone we can also customize the name of each one and even a color. What this will allow us to do is make it simple to switch between one and the other and know which is which. You can give it two names to distinguish them as “Spain” or “Foreign” if you need to switch between both, for example. Or you can put one or the other according to the needs of each user and know how to differentiate them at all times to activate the one we want.

If we are going to make the change permanently, it will be enough to delete the one we already had and register a new one without having to do anything else and in the same way that you would change a physical SIM card for another when the operator portability is made.