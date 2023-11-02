loading…

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has the ambition to fight against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Gal Hirsch had no experience in hostage negotiations, and in 2006, he left the Israeli army, disgraced for his role in military failures during the war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

But when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chose the former military commander to lead efforts to free prisoners brought by Hamas to Gaza after the October 7 attack, the decision made sense to political psychologist Saul Kimhi.

“He chose people (to join his wartime government) based on what they thought of him and not based on how suited they were for the job,” Kimhi said. Hirsch is a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, and – like the Israeli prime minister himself – has faced corruption charges.

Kimhi, who teaches at Tel Aviv University, has studied Netanyahu’s mind for nearly a quarter century. In 1999, the same year Netanyahu’s first term as prime minister ended, a behavioral analysis of the leader uncovered a concerning pattern of behavior. Some takeaways: Netanyahu is narcissistic, entitled and paranoid, and reacts badly when under pressure.

Kimhi revisited Netanyahu as a subject in 2017 but found little had changed. As they get older, Kimhi says, their behavior tends to become more extreme. For Netanyahu, his paranoia and narcissism are increasing. He trusted no one, except perhaps his immediate family, and prioritized his “personal future” above all else, Kimhi’s research found.

Now, as he leads his country to war in Gaza, the personality traits that shape Netanyahu’s biggest decisions could directly affect the lives of millions of Israelis and Palestinians and the course of the conflict. And the signs so far, Kimhi and other analysts say, are worrying.

Here are 4 facts about PM Benjamin Netanyahu planning the Gaza war.

1. Doubt and disbelief



Photo/Reuters

Analysis of Netanyahu’s behavior, according to Kimhi, shows that he is indecisive and has difficulty making difficult decisions. “He was not a tough guy at all,” Kimhi told Al Jazeera.

Before Netanyahu appointed Hirsch on October 8, the position of hostage negotiator had been left vacant for more than a year. Hamas captured more than 200 Israelis in its attacks on southern Israel, and so far only a handful have been released. This, Kimhi said, was an example of Netanyahu taking a “tough decision at the last minute”.

To be sure, Netanyahu also has qualities that seem to have helped him become one of the few people able to survive in the world of politics. A 2021 personality study conducted by Jordanian political science professor Walid ‘Abd al-Hay, found Netanyahu to be highly charismatic, “with a strong memory and high analytical abilities.”

In a career at the top of Israeli politics spanning nearly three decades, these attributes have often served him well.