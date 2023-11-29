loading…

The miners trapped under the tunnel managed to survive due to rat mining techniques. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Forty-one construction workers. Seventeen days. The hope of a nation.

On Tuesday, rescue workers managed to bring good news to India, rescuing 41 people trapped under a collapsed tunnel in India’s Himalayan state of Uttarakhand since November 12.

But after days of effort, it wasn’t just the high-tech equipment that brought success – a team of so-called rat miners, who practice an officially illegal craft, also proved to be a lifesaver.

How Can Rat Miners Survive After 17 Days of Being Trapped in a Tunnel?

1. Stuck in an Underground Tunnel



Photo/Reuters

The under-construction Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand in the early hours of November 12. As a result, low-wage construction workers, mostly from other northern and eastern Indian states, were trapped in a 4.5 km (3 mi) long basement.

The tunnel is part of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s ambitious $1.5 million Char Dham pilgrimage program that aims to link four Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Authorities did not confirm the exact reason why the tunnel collapsed, but the area is vulnerable to landslides, earthquakes and flooding. Geologist CP Rajendran told Al Jazeera that the Himalayan plateau contains extremely brittle rock and is “constantly plagued by stability issues”.

Additionally, the tunnel had no emergency exit and was built through a geological fault, members of an expert panel investigating the disaster told Reuters.

2. Congratulations with the Rat Mining Technique



Photo/Reuters

Although contact was established with people in the tunnel the day after the collapse, the rescue operation encountered several obstacles that delayed the process.

The excavator team deployed heavy auger machines to dig through the rubble vertically and horizontally. The first drilling machine broke down after experiencing resistance, halting operations until a second machine was brought in. However, after drilling about three-quarters worth of rubble horizontally, the second machine also failed.

After that, six miners from central India were tasked with drilling into the remaining rock with hand-held drills on Monday evening, using a technique known as rat mining.