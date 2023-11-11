The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) It has a measurement system to classify the beneficiaries who can request a loan, whether to buy a house, fix one they already have, or even land for construction.

According to the Infonavit portal, The minimum number of points needed to be a candidate for a loan is 1080.

Infonavit points can be calculated in different ways:

By age and salary: It will depend on the worker’s monthly income in addition to the age at the time. In this, a maximum of 235 can be added. For savings in the housing subaccount: Up to 124 points can be generated depending on the amount you have. Contribution time: You can obtain up to 191 points and it will depend on the longer you are contributing or the more constant the contribution is. By type of contract: The sum that can be achieved is up to 123 points and is independent of whether the contract has been temporary, permanent or indeterminate. For job stability: In this field, up to 130 points are awarded and it depends on the company’s ability to retain the beneficiary. For payment by the company: 129 points can be obtained and the level of compliance of the company with respect to employer obligations is considered.

How can I know the points I have in Infonavit?

To check how many points you have in Infonavit you just have to follow this step by step:

You must enter the page https://www.mi-portal-infonavit.com/checar-puntos and enter your account in my Infonavit account. To know the points it is necessary to have a social security number (NSS) that will be entered at some point. Once you have logged into your account you will be shown your score. If you have more than 1080 points you can consult the prequalification.

If you have less than 1080 points will indicate that it is not yet possible to qualify to obtain a credit from Infonavit. Other reasons could be added to this, such as the absence of an employment relationship or lack of employer contributions.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions