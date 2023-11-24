Thanks to the use of satellites and AI, a group of researchers from the University of Leeds have developed an instrument that tracks icebergs that break off from Antarctica, and monitor their movement and fusionin a fraction of the time.

The use of neural networks for scientific study linked to environmental and climate changes is fascinating and allows you to train the “machine” through a process similar to the one used by humans. Artificial neural networks are mathematical models of information processing that draw inspiration from the functioning of the nervous system of evolved organisms. They therefore have the ability to learn (or train), generalize, adapt and tolerate inaccurate or incorrect information. In short, they process information “intelligently”.

The study, published in The Cryosphere, focused on large icebergs calving from Antarctic ice packwhich have a considerable impact not only on maritime operations, but also on ocean physics, local chemistry and biology.

The use of artificial intelligence, through satellite images, allows the extension of icebergs to be calculated, allowing them to be distinguished from clouds, which are also white and highly reflective, or from other ice shelves or from the coast. This feature is useful not only for tracking icebergs, but also for quantifying the amount of fresh water and nutrients they release into the ocean.

The neural network is based on images captured by Sentinel-1 and has been trained and tested on seven icebergsranging in size from 54 km2 to 1052 km2, more or less equivalent to the areas of the city of Bern, Switzerland and that of Hong Kong respectively.

To effectively monitor i changes in area and thickness of icebergs, essential to understanding how icebergs dissolve, it is essential to identify a specific giant iceberg for continuous monitoring.

The neural network introduced in this study is highly effective at identifying the largest iceberg in each image, unlike comparative methods, which often select slightly smaller icebergs in close proximity.

“To be able to automatically map the extent of icebergs with major speed and precision it will allow us to more easily observe changes in iceberg area for several giant icebergs and will pave the way for an operational application,” explained Anne Braakmann-Folgmann, lead author of the study.

“Satellites are, of course, essential for monitoring changes and understanding processes occurring far from civilization. This new neural network – explained ESA’s Mark Drinkwater – automates what would otherwise be a manual and labor-intensive task of locating and reporting iceberg extent. We congratulate the team on introducing this innovative machine learning approachto achieve a robust and accurate approach to monitor changes in the vulnerable Antarctic region.”