It has happened to all of us. You are playing FIFA (EA Sports FC 24), Fortnite, Call of Duty or Clash Royale and, for a moment, your game is ruined due to your connection, that of your fellow players and even that of your rivals. When playing competitively or cooperatively over the internet, a second of disadvantage makes the difference and suffering from lag is a torment. Can a VPN influence the result?

Let’s start from the simplest: the acronym of VPN they’re coming from virtual private network. It is a service that you can use to make your internet browsing much safer, access online content that is blocked by regions (including access to Netflix movies and series not available in Spain, for example) hide your IP and activity online or share files securely, among other functions. This also applies to video games, but in the process you gain interesting new features. Above all, if we are one of those who get serious when playing.

How a VPN influences when playing online

Not all games for consoles, PCs and mobile phones offer online multiplayer, but more and more titles this is the main experience: from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to GTA Online, including Minecraft. Having servers and netcode capable of supporting the pace of current players and a huge number of games played simultaneously is something that should be required of new releases. Logically, the fact that our connection is disastrous destroys these initiatives.

Using a VPN not only saves us trouble, but also provides extra security when playing: in addition to being able to count on a stable connection and low delay, you avoid bandwidth throttling and, depending on the type of service, even avoid DDoS attacks when they occur. That’s all very well when I want to play League of Legends or a driving game, but how exactly does it work?

To begin with, if your Internet service provider (ISP) establishes limits on bandwidth, you will have noticed that lag is generated and latency is increased from the moment you perform an action or movement until it is executed in the games depending on the your network traffic. A VPN not only allows you to bypass these limits, but offers a more stable and consistent connection.





On the other hand, some games, like Street Fighter 6, allow us to connect to servers in different regions on the fly. And that’s very good. Above all, when we are shown on the screen what kind of online experience we can expect if we enter one in Asia or North America. But that does not avoid another problem: if we are not there, Will we be at a disadvantage?

The answer is the sum of how the creators of the game have approached that challenge and the type of connection we have. However, with a VPN we can access servers in other countries and have the best connection and optimal experience. And not only that: depending on which video games, a country’s servers work better, so we can connect to that VPN’s network to benefit.

For reference, NordVPN offers access to 5,882 ultra-fast servers in 60 countries, while ExpressVPN has a list of servers in 105 countries. Now, there is a wide variety of VPNs that can be used for free as more advanced services that will optimize our gaming experience. What’s more, at VidaExtra we have a brand new list of options that is well worth a read.

Other advantages that VPNs bring to online video games





Have the best online connection When it comes to playing, it is one of the best assets when betting on a VPN. Above all, if we want to be in the best conditions when tackling highly competitive experiences such as Counter Strike, DOTA 2 or Mortal Kombat 1. But it is not the only function to take into account when deciding between the different free or paid options.

From the outset, it is best to bet on a VPN that prevents DDoS attacks (or distributed denial of service attacks). The solution for services like NordVPN is as simple as it is practical: we change the VPN server and as if nothing had happened.

Another interesting advantage is accessing games or content that are not enabled in our region. Either due to blocking by the local distributor (censorship) or because it has not arrived yet. So if an online game receives a soft launch, as happened with Warcraft Rumble or Marvel Snap, we can start playing before it officially comes out and start with tons of content for the competitive game.





Some VPNs also enable the possibility of playing online on a LAN (local area network) in a simple way. And there are games, like Minecraft, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive o Stardew Valley that enable this feature. The idea is that you create a space to play with friends in private and with the best gaming experience.

It is not that it is impossible to play online on a LAN without a VPN, but solutions like NorthVPN’s involve creating an encrypted private network through your Mesh Network and sending invitations. So you can play in optimal conditions and in a dedicated space for you and your fellow players.

Last but not least is the issue of lSecurity against threats when playing online. When considering which VPN to buy, it wouldn’t hurt to see what options, resources and tools they offer when it comes to hiding or encrypting our data, or how malware is prevented by connecting to open networks if we play from mobile phones.

The million dollar question: is it possible to use a VPN on consoles?





Activating a VPN on computers or mobile phones is a really simple process: just go to the settings and it won’t take long for us to find the VPN option we are looking for. In Windows it is as simple as going to Settings, accessing Network and we will see a tab specifically dedicated to VPNs. On mobile phones the process is not very different.

Additionally, most VPN services have dedicated apps for iOS, Mac, Windows, Linux, etc. And what happens with the console that I have next to the TV? The key to benefiting from the advantages of a VPN on desktop systems, whether we play with cable or via WiFi, goes through our router.

On Xbox consoles it is possible to configure the IP and tinker with various network settings, but PlayStation or Nintendo Switch systems are somewhat more complicated. In any case, there are solutions to benefit in a simple way: Install VPN service directly on the router.

On the one hand, services like NorthVPN enable the VPN to be installed directly on the Wi-Fi router and, from there, reach Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and even Meta Quest. In other words, our home network traffic will go through the VPN without having to make additional configurations on each console. Of course, our router must be compatible with VPNs. On the other hand, ExpressVPN offers its own VPN router (which can be purchased on Amazon, for example, for 139 euros) so that the VPN functions reach all devices connected to the router.

The advantage of using our router to enable the VPN service (or get one) is that only counts as one device in order to count connections. In other words, if we contract, for example, NordVPN on up to 6 devices, a router only counts as one and that allows us to connect our console and all the devices connected to it. Basically, because it is a single IP address.

Perhaps, using a VPN does not guarantee you to improve your winning streak. That depends solely on you. However, it is a solution to take into account when playing online, whether cooperative, competitive or when getting together in Stardew Valley, and avoid most of the unpleasantness that does not depend so much on us. Not all, mind you, but a percentage of factors to consider.

