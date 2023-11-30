Tom Stanton, who joins from British Cycling, where he was head of performance pathways for the last five years, has extensive experience developing elite talent. But in his new role he will swap two wheels for four, working alongside Hintsa Performance to deliver this programme, who are now focusing on choosing the first group of young riders to work with.

More than Equal aims to help identify, develop and support female participation in motorsport and was founded by 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard.

It has already undertaken significant work to design the structure of the programme, which aims to offer personalized support to a cohort of young female drivers, unlike the vast majority of motorsport’s current elite athlete training, which focuses exclusively on drivers males.

Stanton, who will lead the team, spent 20 years in the UK Olympic and Paralympic system. He has held a variety of roles, from field operator to coach, to becoming a performance leader in both sports science and as head of British Cycling’s academy.

But what attracted you to the world of motorsport and More than Equal, and how will the experience gained flow into your new role? “It’s different from anything I’ve done before,” she said. The opportunity to take the knowledge I gained from working in the Olympic and Paralympic system and apply it to a relatively underdeveloped system seemed like a challenge I couldn’t ignore.”

“Whether it’s two-legged or four-wheeled, the principles are the same. You’re trying to maximize people’s potential and this is an exciting opportunity to do something in a new field. The opportunity to work with More than Equal , which will be a pioneer in this industry, was really something I couldn’t pass up.”

Photo by: Right Formula

More than Equal Advisory Board member Kate Beavan, Entrepreneur Karel Komarek, David Coulthard, Hintsa CEO Annastiina Hintsa

He continued: “I think what sets More than Equal apart is that we will focus on the driver himself, meaning we will look at what he does outside the car as much as what he does inside. Of course we will provide technical and tactical coaching, beyond preparation and physical development, but we will focus on developing our talents in other ways as well.”

“In this program we are working with many excellent people, including the Hintsa Group, a leader in evidence-based coaching, which is the benchmark for performance and performance development in elite motorsport.”

Hintsa will be fundamental to More than Equal’s objectives. The Finnish performance specialist has worked with several F1 world champions, including Lewis Hamilton, and is the world’s leading, evidence-based coaching company.

Stanton’s Driver Development Program team, which also includes in-house coaches to be announced, and Hintsa will work collaboratively to identify the female talent pool before supporting drivers in seeking racing opportunities, technical and tactical coaching, preparation physical and cognitive, commercial opportunities and personal brand development.

The President provided a brief overview of the program’s core principles: “The program’s goal is to use data and information to identify talented young female pilots globally and provide them with the tools and resources they have need to become elite pilots. We will focus not only on technical and tactical preparation and physical preparation, but will also place significant emphasis on personal development.”

“The first three years will be focused on building the high-quality skills that pilots need, so as to help them become the best students they can be and, when opportunities arise, they can grab them with both hands and succeed. We want to build a program that is specifically designed for young female drivers who show potential, but who need support to get to the next level.”

Photo by: More than Equal

Tom Stanton, More than Equal

Stanton added: “There are many support programs and initiatives that support female drivers, but in terms of working with the younger age group and developing them in an age- and gender-appropriate way, with independent funding, we believe that nothing like this has ever been done before. We’re really excited about the prospect of taking all the information we have about how, when and what to develop female drivers and putting it into a program that’s just for them.”

“We will work alongside Hintsa so that their technical knowledge of performance and development, together with our knowledge of how to develop drivers, forms an accessible and accelerating package for performance and preparation.”

Part of the goal of the More than Equal driver development program is to help close the performance gap between the sexes. A recent report from More than Equal examined data on women and girls in motorsport and identified two key challenges for female drivers: the participation gap and the performance gap.

The performance gap was highlighted by the research finding that women currently represent on average just 10% across all competition categories, with the highest in karting, a format which contributes 40% of overall female participation.

While current female drivers continue to compete, they are not progressing at the same rate in the top talent rankings, where female drivers represent a minimal percentage, currently just 4%. But Stanton said the program can bridge that gap by “making our female pilots the best students they can be.”

Finally he added: “We will make them physically capable, we will prepare them mentally, but we will also make sure that technically and tactically they can be the best in the world. Our vision is that, over time, we will have developed a system that is the best place for development of young female pilots”.

More than Equal is currently conducting a data-driven global talent search for the first cohort of pilots, with the public application phase launching in early 2024.