He Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information of Jalisco (IIEG) reported that with regarding April 2023 a variation in the average sales price of 3.63% was recordedand an annual variation with respect to July 2022 of 16.76%.

According to the update of the interactive consultation of the ZMG real estate map, the supply of housing for sale found on the platforms consulted during July 2023 was 43,416 properties, a figure lower than the previous publication which was 44,395 homes.

The average price was 6,746,116 million pesos, while the median was 4,250,000, so 21,708 homes (50%) are above 4.25 million pesos.

The minimum price found in the AMG is 250,000, in homes located in Tlajomulco and El Salto.

In Zapopan and Tlajomulco is the maximum price observed with a value of 100 million pesos.

Zapopan is the municipality with the largest offer of the platforms analyzed with 20,346 of the 43,416 homes, that is, 46.9% of the total.

Of the 20 neighborhoods with the highest average sales prices, 18 are located in Zapopan, one in Tlajomulco and another in Guadalajara.

The first place is occupied by Zotogrande, with an average price of 55.4 million pesos; Ayamonte follows, with an average price of 46.3 million pesos, both in Zapopan.

In Tlajomulco the most expensive neighborhood is Condominio Campo de Golf Santa Anita, with 27.7 million pesos and in Guadalajara is Colinas de San Javier, with a price of 24.3 million pesos.

In contrast, Tlajomulco has the neighborhood with the lowest average price in Lomas del Mirador E3 with 323,333 pesos; in El Salto is Las Lilas II, with an average price of 370 thousand pesos.

