Buying a home has become an almost impossible mission in Spain. The real estate market does not seem to have a ceiling and renting an apartment or paying a monthly mortgage payment has become an alternative (and a nightmare) that gets worse every year. In Barcelona, ​​rents have once again set a historical record for the umpteenth time since the pandemic and already cost 1,123 euros on average per month. Something that represents 40% of the average income of its inhabitants.

Faced with this situation, eager to make a profit, some boat owners in the ports of Barcelona are renting out their boats so that people can live on them. The problem is that it is an illegal practice.

Living on a sailboat: 900 euros. “Apartment rental on Paseo Marítim of Port Olímpic. Thirty square meters, three bedrooms, exterior ground floor without elevator. Includes a terrace that faces north, south, east and west. The boat is only to be used as accommodation and is not can take out!” This is an advertisement published on the Idealista home rental and purchase portal, in which a sailboat for residential use is offered for rent for a couple of months.

To live this “different experience”, it must be taken into account that the bathrooms and laundry “are shared in the marina, accessible only to the owners of the boats.” The internet is 20 euros and they are looking for “a calm profile of a couple or two friends who are over 30 years old. The advertisement, as is evident, was withdrawn after a few days since the platform’s company policy prevents advertising everything anything other than homes (tents, vans or boats).

The tendency. In recent years, overcrowding and the housing crisis in Barcelona have taken a toll on the last enclave that needed to be worn out: the ports of the Catalan capital. People have found a unique (and very cheap) way to stay in Barcelona by the sea. Or at least cheaper than spending the night in the city center. However, the use of boats intended for accommodation and not navigation has created a controversial debate for some time.

Is it legal? In this case, no. As mentioned in this article in El País, the advertiser does not offer it as a tourist apartment, but as a seasonal rental apartment, until February. In addition, the advertised sailboat is in the Port Olímpic, a nautical club dependent on the Municipal Services where, according to its website, “the use of the authorized boat for residential, residential, hotel or other types of tourist uses and activities is prohibited. , unless expressly authorized.”

Furthermore, the Catalan port law of 2019 is categorical in this regard:

“With regard to the regime of use, the law expressly covers the stay of the crews on the vessel, as a complement to the main activity, which is navigation, as long as it is communicated to the port management. It is expressly prohibited the use of artifacts for housing, residential, hotel uses or for other types of tourist uses and activities.”

Because? Port authorities have warned for years of the security dangers involved in these practices. From the organization they point out that the fact that people who access a boat to sleep or live do not have nautical notions is a “danger for the rest of the inhabitants of a port.” According to a person in charge commented in this eldiario.es article, tourists who access the boats are unaware of such minimal rules as the prohibition of smoking in the stern of the yacht: “One day we will have a problem.”

Furthermore, renting one of these boats requires having a valid title for its use or hiring a skipper. This is what the Olympic Port requires, in addition to the crew list, in order to prevent the yachts from moving from their moorings and functioning as floating hotels.

On the Airbnb platform. Despite what the law says in Catalonia, finding offers to sleep in Barcelona ports was relatively easy. Prices range from 20 to 300 euros and include different services: television, breakfast, cooking facilities or even access to the toilets and showers maintained by the Port Olímpic.

The price of housing, skyrocketed. At Magnet we have told through several articles how the vast majority of the population has been forced to the only possible alternative: renting. A rental already absorbs more than half of the Minimum Interprofessional Wage. And it happens throughout Spain, even in the least demanded cities such as Lugo, Jaén or Huelva. According to the Idealista real estate portal, the average rental price has increased by 9.3% this year. And in the case of the most expensive areas, such as Madrid or Barcelona, ​​prices skyrocket to such an extent that almost three minimum wages are needed to afford a month’s rent.

Image: Idealist

