While in Germany there has been a doubling of housing costs

In marketing they call them “cognitive bias“, that is to say distortions of thought who tend to over or underestimate a certain phenomenon depending on their beliefs without any scientific evidence. The most typical case is the question “is it more dangerous to change a light bulb at home or take a plane?”. And all those who, perhaps in the grip of a little flight anxietyindicate the second hypothesis inevitably end up prey to this type of distortion. This concept applies to many industries, including that economic.



For example: while we continue to say – certainly rightly for cities like Milan or Rome – that the cost of houses is out of control, you are the victim of a notable bias. According to the report of Bank of Italy, in fact, in the period between 2008 and 2023 the price of properties residential in Italy it dropped. A similar dynamics there has been in Spain, while in Germania in the same period we witnessed the doubling of housing costs. Some will say: but in Berlin they salaries they increased them, while with us they remained unchanged. Right: which means that, essentially, we live a dynamic similar to the German one. And there isn’t no bubble on the horizon.

There are no possible bubbles that risk exploding in the Italian real estate market

Also because in the corridors of Bank of Italy it is insistently said that the combination of a decrease in trust of Italians and the ever-increasing cost of mortgages (which, with the fixed rate, comes close to 5%) translates into a less propensity to buy and sell houses. Which is a shame because for 15 years now the real estate market it does not contribute as it could and as happens in other states to economic growth. But, at the same time, this is one good news: because it means that there are no possible “bubbles” that risk exploding. As is happening in the United States and as it could happen in Germany and other European countries which have recorded a significant increase. We live in a stagnant marketfortunately and unfortunately.

The trend of Italians saving and their propensity for low debt intensifies

Speaking of mortgages, among other things, there is something to record trend that continues and, indeed, intensifies: that of Italians saving and the propensity for low debt. According to the Bank of Italy report, in fact, our fellow citizens have a ratio of 60%, while the euro area average is 90.5%. Thirty percentage points less cannot be explained only by contingency or lower wages. They are a photograph of a situation: Italians like saving, they like to avoid debt also because the house tends to be a commodity, with almost 80% of citizens owning (at least) one. From Palazzo Koch filters optimism on this data: it is a strength and not weakness. If anything, the important thing would be be able to reallocate part of this availability “parked” in current accounts into more profitable instruments. But here a little more financial education would be needed. At the moment, however, we are light years behind other European countries on these issues. Until?

Subscribe to the newsletter