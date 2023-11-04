October was the warmest for Italy. Compared to the historical series, with aexceptional anomaly around 3°C above the average for the thirty-year period 1991-2020 distributed quite evenly from north to south. This anomaly not only surpasses the previous record, but does so drastically by even going 1°C above the old record of 2022.

In fact, the average temperature value in October is comparable to the average climate value of September. This result derives from a fully characterized first half of the month summer with the breaking of many historical records (26 new maximum temperature records within the official network of meteorological stations), but also by a second half which, despite a context of variable and disturbed weather, saw various phases characterized by recall of very hot air from the south, mostly during the transit of the hot sectors of the incoming disturbances.

As we know, all this excess heat does nothing but become the fuel to make the disturbances even more violent, with storms and self-healing storms, as in the case of the flood in Tuscany. The Italian territory is particularly fragile from a hydro-geological point of view: in the latest report on hydrogeological instability, ISPRA indicated that 93.9% of Italian municipalities are at risk of landslides, floods and coastal erosion. Added to all this is also partial or lack of maintenance of the territory.

But global warming remains the main culprit for these violent phases of bad weather: too hot, for too long, sooner or later it must be released and reshuffled.

Also to global level October 2023 broke the record for the warmest month. Reanalysis of the gold standard (ERA5) showed that this October was 0.85°C above the 1991-2020 average.