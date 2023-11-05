loading…

Hamburg Airport in Germany is closed due to a hostage-taking scandal. Photo/Reuters

BERLIN – Hamburg Airport in Germany remains closed on Sunday. It happened as police responded to a hostage situation that they said likely involved a custody dispute.

The airport was closed to all takeoffs and landings on Saturday evening after police arrived in large numbers at the scene to deal with a man who had crossed a barrier into the airport grounds with a child.

“The car carrying the 35-year-old man and 4-year-old child was parked under the plane,” said a German police spokesman, reported by Reuters.

“The operation continues. Our negotiators have made contact with the person in the car,” police wrote Sunday on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police said the child’s mother had told them that his father had been in contact with him.

Police would not confirm their earlier statement that the man was armed and opened fire.

