loading…

Hostage release negotiations progressing positively, Netanyahu: I hope there will be good news soon. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu said that there was progress being made in the release of hostages held by the Islamist resistance group Hamas Of Gaza Strip .

“We are making progress. “I don’t think there’s any point in saying too much, even at this moment, but I hope there will be good news soon,” he told the reservists based on a statement from his office as reported by Reuters, quoted by The Guardian, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

Previously, Israeli media, the Times of Israel, reported Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari as saying: “We are at the closest point to reaching an agreement”, adding that negotiations were at a critical and final stage.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday morning also said that Hamas “almost” reached a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

“We are close to reaching an agreement on a ceasefire,” Haniyeh said, adding that the group had conveyed its response to Qatar, which was acting as a mediator.

It was reported that the deal would include a pause in hostilities for several days, the release of around 50 civilian hostages by Hamas and the release of Palestinian women and children held by Israel.

Any agreement would mark the largest hostage release and first prisoner exchange since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. To date only four of the approximately 240 people arrested and kidnapped in Gaza have been returned to Israel.

Before the war, Israel detained around 5,200 Palestinians, and since October 7 there have been more than 2,900 arrests. Human rights and monitoring groups believe Israel is holding at least 95 women, 37 journalists and 145 children.