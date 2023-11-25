Suara.com – Hamas postponed the release of the second wave of hostages on Saturday (25/11/2023). The postponement was carried out because Hamas considered that Israel did not yet have a commitment to allow trucks carrying aid to enter the North Gaza area.

Quoting AFP, a Hamas source said the handover of the second wave of hostages would be carried out based on a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

“The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades have started handing over the second group of Israeli prisoners to the Red Cross in (the southern city of) Khan Yunis. There are 14 people,” the source said, referring to Hamas’ armed wing.

Earlier, Israeli authorities also said that 14 hostages held in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack on October 7 would be released on Saturday, as well as 42 Palestinian prisoners, on the second day of the ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, prison authorities said 42 prisoners would be released under the terms of the agreement mandating an exchange at a three-to-one ratio.

Egypt itself has received a list of 14 hostages from Hamas who will be released on Saturday (25/11/2023).

Previously, citing Alarabiya, Hamas fighters had released 24 hostages on Friday (24/11/2023). They consisted of 13 Israelis, 10 Thai agricultural workers and a Filipino.

Before being returned to their relatives, the former hostages underwent medical examinations.

“I am happy that I received my family back, can feel joy and can shed tears. That is a human thing,” said an Israeli Yoni Katz Asher.

Yoni himself is happy because his wife Doron and children Raz and Aviv were released on Friday (24/11/2023). However, he promised not to celebrate the freedom of his family members until the last hostage returned home.

“But I’m not celebrating, I won’t celebrate until the last hostage returns home,” he said

Meanwhile, both sides say hostilities will resume as soon as the ceasefire ends, although US President Joe Biden has said there is a chance of extending the truce.

He said the pause was an important opportunity to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Biden himself refused to estimate how long the Israel-Hamas war would last.