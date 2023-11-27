Suara.com – The Qatar U-23 National Team as the host of the tournament is reluctant to underestimate the opponents in Group A of the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup, including the Indonesian U-23 National Team which can be said to have the status of ‘kid onions’.

The Indonesian U-23 national team deserves its underdog status after joining Group A in the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup with hosts Qatar, Australia and Jordan.

About to debut in the U-23 Asian Cup, the Garuda Muda team – nicknamed the U-23 Indonesian National Team – will compete in the hell group.

Qatar is the host and first seed of the tournament. Then, there are Australia and Jordan who can be said to regularly appear in the U-23 Asian Cup.

These three teams clearly make the Indonesian U-23 National Team a soft meal and are predicted to return home early.

However, the Qatar U-23 National Team coach, Ilidio Vale, does not agree with that view. The host refused to take the Indonesian National Team lightly.

“We are aware of the difficult task that awaits us in this continental championship,” said Vale as reported by QNA, Monday (27/11/2023).

“We see that the task will not be easy at all, considering the team that will play with us in the group stage,” continued the veteran coach from Portugal.

“All teams, including Indonesia, will make things difficult for us. It won’t be easy to qualify for the knockout phase, but we are optimistic and hope that we can perform as expected in this tournament,” he said.

The U-23 Asian Cup will be held from April 15 to May 3 next year in Qatar. The entire team certainly still has time to prepare.

However, the tournament was held outside the official FIFA calendar. There is a possibility that all teams will not perform at their best, including the U-23 Indonesian National Team coached by Shin Tae-yong. The potential for players to fight over clubs will be quite large.

Moreover, the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup coincides with the final phase of the 2023/2024 League 1 regular season. Clubs competing in the top four certainly will not want to let go of players, considering that there will be a championship series to fight for the title.