An Airbus A321 took off with four broken windows, two of which were missing. Photo/Illustration

LONDON – A plane Airbus The A321 took off from London Stansted Airport, England, with four windows damaged, of which two were missing.

Nine passengers and 11 crew members were on board a plane bound for Orlando International Airport in Florida, United States (US) on October 4, when the damage was discovered after takeoff.

The damage appeared to be caused by high-powered lights used during a filming event earlier in the day,

“The aircraft had reached a height of at least 14,000 feet at the time it turned around,” read a special bulletin from the British Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) as quoted by CNN, Friday (10/11/2023).

The plane landed back at Stansted Airport safely shortly afterwards.

The report, published on November 4, detailed the incident. The report states that this could result in “more serious consequences” if “window integrity” is “lost at higher differential pressures.”

The report describes how passengers noticed that the plane seemed noisier and colder than usual after taking off at Stansted Airport.

As the aircraft continued to climb and the seat belt signal was turned off, the loadmaster, who also noticed increased cabin noise, walked toward the rear of the aircraft and noticed a cabin window on the left side of the aircraft with a window seal that was “flapping with the airflow.”

The loadmaster, who described the cabin noise as “loud enough to damage your hearing” notified the cabin crew and also went to the flight deck to notify the pilot.