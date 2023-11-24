Horoscopes are found under a specific zodiac sign and are related to the four elements air, earth, fire and water. Each sign has certain characteristics, these signs are based under the position of the sun and the constellations, it is also believed that the zodiac sign influences and affects certain characteristics of life.

What is the date of the zodiac signs?

Aries: From March 21 to April 19

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

Gemini: May 21 to June 20

Cancer: June 21 to July 22

Leo: July 23 to August 22

Virgo: August 23 to September 22

Libra: September 23 to October 22

Scorpio: October 23 to November 21

Sagittarius: November 22 to December 21

Capricorn: December 22 to January 19

Pisces: February 19 to March 20

What signs will be lucky in money?

During the year each sign goes through changes that can benefit you or not, astrology mentions that transformation can occur for these signs and they can receive positive monetary changes these last days of November.

Aries

For this sign, a job offer tempting that will possibly be very good and difficult to reject, since it will improve your income better, however, you should think twice, because that new job will also come with greater responsibilities, since it will be one of the highest positions in the place. If you have the confidence, don’t hesitate to take that position, your sign has the ability to deal with any problem.

Taurus

Astrology predicts that you should take care of your income, as well as your resources, since an austere period is coming for your sign, as situations are visualized that will make you make unexpected expenses that could require the money you have saved. Review your expenses and stay cautious in any situation to prevent this from happening.

Leo

In the case of Leo, the horoscope mentions that you will have to concentrate on work and in all pending tasks, stay alert only in your work and activities, do not look at someone else’s progress because that can delay yours. Remember to make decisions that benefit you and not just to help others choose something bad for yourself.

Aquarium

This It is one of the best seasons For the sign of Aquarius, you will finally obtain the stability you have always wanted, just as your health will be excellent. Everything will return to its place and what you had lost will return to you in greater abundance.

