Christian Horner gives a little more information about the bomb he dropped.

Striking news or gossip, whatever you want to call it, emerged this week. Hamilton or someone from his entourage is said to have inquired with Horner about the position of 2nd driver at Red Bull for 2024.

‘Nonsense’ according to Lewis, who was forced to respond to journalists in the run-up to this weekend’s race. According to son Hamilton, he had checked with everyone and no one had really sent a message to Christian. He could even read in his own phone that Horner was the one who sent a message to him to perhaps sit together at the end of the season.

Today Horner in turn comes up with a response. In front of the Sky F1 microphone he throws Hamilton senior under the bus. According to Christian, father Anthony Hamilton has contacted him to inquire about Sergio Perez’s seat for the 2024 season

I had an exchange. Anthony’s a nice guy. He reached out, I think, I can’t remember, regarding around Sergio, and just asked an enquiring and suggestive question. Christian Horner to Sky F1 news

“I don’t think he was enquiring about himself to come and drive.” Christian Horner continues for a moment

Shots fired as @jaapiyo would say. Nice attempt by Horner to keep this epilogue of the racing season a little interesting this weekend. Now let’s turn VT2 back on. Let’s see if Max Verstappen will also participate again this weekend. VT1 had very little ‘star power’.

