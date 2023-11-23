Is Max Verstappen the best driver or does he simply have the fastest car? Or both? And how would Hamilton perform better in the same car as Verstappen? If we can believe Christian Horner, the seven-time world champion would have liked to answer that question. According to the team boss, Hamilton applied for a place at Red Bull. And also at Ferrari.

‘We have had several conversations over the years about Lewis’ arrival. They have contacted several times. The most recent was earlier this year, when we were asked if there would be any interest,” the Red Bull team boss told Daily Mail. According to Horner, the Verstappen-Hamilton duo would not work: ‘The dynamics would not be good. We are 100 percent happy with what we have now.”

And according to Horner, more teams received a call from Hamilton. ‘He (Hamilton) has also spoken to John Elkann (chief executive of Stellantis and Ferrari). I think there were serious conversations. That was around the Monaco GP. There were certainly conversations, perhaps also with Vasseur, but certainly with Elkann,” Horner reveals.

Horner’s news is not correct according to Hamilton

Strong statements from the Red Bull team boss, but they do not seem to be correct. Will Buxton – the man from Drive to Survive who likes to talk with dramatic pauses – chatted with Lewis Hamilton about Horner’s excesses. “He said neither he nor anyone in his team had done this and that it had been years since he had had a proper conversation with the Red Bull boss,” Buxton wrote. X.

Buxton does not ask about possible contact with Ferrari leaders. Hamilton has a contract with Mercedes until 2025. After this, the seven-time world champion is 40 years old. Would he and Ferrari still be interested in a collaboration? Alonso is currently 42 years old and does not seem to be interested in an early retirement. So it is possible.