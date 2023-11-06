Horizon’s multiplayer is one of the projects that Guerrilla Games has in hand.

Horizon Forbidden West now has its complete edition for PS5 and PC

Join the conversation

Guerrilla Games is a studio that for years was characterized by release multiplayer games with Killzonebut since Horizon came out on PS4 it seems that the team has wanted to focus on the Aloy universe, this being something that can be seen in the fact that there are already plans for launch a third main installment which should put an end to the story of the hunter Nora.

Now, before this happens we have been able to see that Horizon Forbidden West confirmed its arrival on PC with its definitive edition, which was surprising because it was announced that it would arrive on two discs in physical format, but we must also add that There are plans to make a Horizon multiplayer title of which at the moment we know nothing, but which may have the biggest machine ever seen in the series.

Horizon’s multiplayer aims to be cooperative

We have been able to know this thanks to a job offer which would have hinted that the multiplayer title would have some of the most colossal machines seen to date, which is saying a lot if we take into account that Aloy has had to face all kinds of machines, the Longneck being the largest of them all although, fortunately, it should not be defeated at any time.

Be that as it may, the job offer that you can see below indicates that the position of senior combat designer is required so that these design multiple enemy machines that provide a variety of challenges against multiple players, which would already hint at the cooperative approach that Horizon’s multiplayer would display. You can take a look at it below:

It should be noted that if in the base game Aloy has been able to defeat Thunderers alonethe logical thing is that for a game in which several players must join together, they will appear much larger machinesso we will have to see if the Longneck is not left behind, especially knowing that HEPHESTUS is still on the loose.

Be that as it may, it will be something we will know in the future when the title is shown. For the rest, it only remains to mention that Horizon Forbidden West is available for PS4, PS5 and PCalthough both the DLC and the complete edition of this title are only available on these last two platforms.

Join the conversation