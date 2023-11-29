Horizon Forbidden Westdeveloped by Guerrila Games and published by SONY Entertainment, is now the protagonist of a new social objective for the climate, deforestation and global warming. This initiative is part of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s commitment to the United Nations and the Alliance for the Planet “Playing for the Planet”, supported by UN-REDD, to raise public awareness about biodiversity. In 2022, Playing for the Planet has set a goal of planting 1 million trees together with the gaming industry.

Together with the PlayStation community and selected partners, Guerrilla and Sony Interactive Entertainment have supported a number of reforestation projects around the world. Until now, these projects have planted over 600,000 trees worldwide and restored approximately 1,800 acres of indigenous lands and wildlife habitat.

Previous article

Homeworld 3: PC hardware requirements revealed