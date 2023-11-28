loading…

Qatar has a strategic role in realizing a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Qatar as mediator of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel wants to achieve peace in the long term. This was due to the success of the first phase of the ceasefire between the two warring parties.

Majed al-Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, told Al Jazeera that his country hoped the ceasefire would be extended.

“We now have confirmation from Hamas that 20 additional hostages will be released in the next two days, and on the Palestinian side, this means being released from Israeli prisons… 65 Palestinians will be released from Israeli prisons,” al-Ansari said.

According to al-Ansari, the ceasefire is a moment full of hope for us that we can take advantage of this momentum to increase the number of hostages released.

“It is also to prepare the ground for a more sustainable ceasefire in the ongoing negotiations,” said al-Ansari.

Al-Ansari said that Qatar started this mediation process in Doha right after October 7 and made many contributions.

“We went from a point where there was absolutely no chance for mediation, to both sides now agreeing on the list every day and releasing hostages every day and we have achieved a cessation of fighting that was going on for almost a week now,” said al- Ansari.

(ahm)