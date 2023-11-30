Environmental specialists, speaking to Sky News Arabia, believe that many are already looking forward to “COP28” to put in place the necessary steps to ensure that the climate conference leads to tangible results on several issues, most notably those related to the climate financing crisis, and seeking to further reduce emissions and maintain… Atmospheric temperature below 1.5 degrees, and the file of providing modern technology to developing countries to facilitate adaptation to the effects of climate change.

In turn, the United Nations considered that, with global temperatures rising to record levels, and extreme weather phenomena affecting people around the world increasing, this year’s climate is a “pivotal opportunity” to correct the course and accelerate action to address the climate crisis.

She explained that the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties represents the place where the world will evaluate the progress made in implementing the Paris Agreement, the historic climate treaty concluded in 2015, and chart a course of action to significantly reduce emissions and protect lives and livelihoods.

The United Nations has set a clear goal to “preserve a livable climate,” which is to rapidly decline coal production and triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030.

At the same time, financing both adaptation and investment in climate resilience needs a quantum leap.

Major challenges…and an Emirati role

In turn, World Climate Program Advisor Magdy Allam said in statements to Sky News Arabia that there are three main challenges facing the COP28 summit, including the funding crisis directed to developing countries to deal with the catastrophic effects of climate change, as well as providing the necessary technology to confront global warming. thermal and extreme weather phenomena, as well as emphasizing the international goal that was adopted in the Paris Agreement in 2015, to maintain the possibility of avoiding global temperature rises exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius, and to strive to adapt to the repercussions that already exist.

Allam outlined how the Conference of the Parties (COP28) dealt with these challenges at a number of points, saying:

The UAE Climate Summit will focus on implementing the recommendations that we have been calling for since 1992 and have not been implemented yet. Part of them is related to financing, the other is related to modern technologies and technology, the prices of which have risen greatly in recent years, and the third is related to training the people who manage the climate adaptation system. These three challenges still exist, and we have great hope at COP28 in implementing these international recommendations on the ground, especially since the UAE has extensive ideas and experience in organizing large international conferences. Many indicators greatly enhance the UAE’s success in bringing the viewpoints of the participating countries closer together, because of course there is a very big difference between the viewpoint of the major industrialized countries that want to complete the consumption of oil and fossil energy, and the other direction by talking about new and renewable energy, and thus viewpoints differ over the course of the year. Negotiations and discussions to be held over the coming days. We may agree on many points, the most important of which is the major countries’ commitment to the many promises they have made to support developing countries. It is extremely important to adhere to these promises and achieve them on the ground, because there is no more time to waste than that. We have great hope that the UAE and the COP28 presidency will succeed in reaching an agreement between the conflicting parties, and that there will be a specific timetable for implementing the recommendations. This requires hard work and diplomatic and technical work teams that can manage the thorny negotiations, and activate the approved international tools and major agreements, whether on biological diversity or biodiversity. Or combating desertification or the climate agreement. Reducing methane emissions is also a challenge, after more than 150 countries have promised since 2021 to reduce emissions by 30 percent by 2030, and it is now required to turn these pledges into action. Everyone realizes that there is widespread negative damage as a result of climate change, including many of the extreme phenomena that we have been experiencing in recent years, as well as desertification, hurricanes, and the impact on agricultural crops. The COP27 Climate Summit succeeded in developing a sentence that was rejected in previous years, which is “compensation for damages and losses.” However, the current summit will face a major challenge in approving a mechanism to implement the “Losses and Damages” Fund, how it works and its sources of funding, and this requires additional effort.

The agreement to create a “loss and damage” fund was welcomed as a breakthrough for developing country negotiators at UN climate talks in Egypt last year, as they overcame years of resistance from rich countries.

Presidency action planCOP28“

Sultan Al Jaber, Emirati Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the Conference of the Parties on Grants (COP28), described the conference as “the most important” since the 2015 Paris Agreement, expecting it to bring “good news for the world” threatened by the climate crisis.

The COP28 Presidency conducted extensive global listening and networking tours, which are among the largest ever conducted by a Conference of the Parties Presidency. It also held the first open consultations of its kind to prepare the “Specialized Topics” program extending during the two weeks of the conference’s activities. The COP28 action plan has a clear main goal of maintaining the possibility of global warming exceeding 1.5°C. The global assessment of progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement confirmed the need to reduce 22 gigatonnes of emissions before 2030.

The COP28 Presidency prepared an action plan based on 4 main pillars:

Accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible, fair and rational transition in the energy sector. Developing climate financing mechanisms. Protecting people and nature and improving lives and livelihoods. Completely including everyone in the conference’s work system.

COP28 is expected to witness record participation with more than 70,000 people.

About 1,000 heads of companies and charitable organizations have registered to participate in a two-day meeting on the sidelines of the Summit of State and Government Leaders on December 1 and 2.