The day is busy at the level of presentations. First thing in the morning we knew about the OPPO Reno 11 and 11 Pro. Hours later the Red Magic 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ arrived, now being Honor’s turn with the 100 and 100 Pro. This is Honor’s high-end, right below the Magic.

We are talking about two phones that arrive with Qualcomm processors, a quite peculiar design on the back and that share a high-resolution panel with a record-breaking PWM Dimming. These are the features and technical specifications of the Honor 100 and 100 Pro.

Technical data sheet of the Honor 100 and 100 Pro

Honor 100

Honor 100 pro

dimensions and weight

161,0 x 74,1 x 7,8 mm

183 g

163,7 x 74,7 x 8.2 mm

195 g

screen

OLED

6.7 inches

Resolution 2664×1200

120 Hz

Maximum brightness of 2,600 nits

3.840 Hz PWM dimming

OLED

6.78 inches

Resolution 2700×1224

120 Hz

Maximum brightness of 1,600 nits

3.840 Hz PWM dimming

processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

memory

12 GB + 256 GB

16 GB + 256 GB

16 GB + 512 GB

12 GB + 256 GB

16 GB + 256 GB

16 GB + 512 GB

16GB + 1TB

rear camera

50 MP

12 MP ultra gran angular

50 MP

12 MP ultra gran angular

32 MP 2.5x telephoto lens

front camera

50 MP

50MP + 32MP

battery

5.000mAh

100W fast charge

5.500mAh

165W fast charging

operating system

MagicOS 7.2

Android 13

MagicOS 7.2

Android 13

connectivity

5G SA/NSA

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

USB Type-C 3.2

5G SA/NSA

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

USB Type-C 3.2

precio

From 340 euros to the exchange rate

From 570 euros to the exchange rate

A strong commitment to the design and hearts of Qualcomm





Los camera modules Both of these phones are designed by and to capture attention. The Honor 100 has a practically circular shape inside it, while the Pro makes a kind of oval that is not symmetrical. A risky bet to differentiate itself from the rest of its competitors.

Turning them around, both share OLED technology, 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is 2,600 nits and they have a PWM Dimming of 3,840 Hz, a very high figure. This technology is specially designed to control the pulses of the screen and, in short, protect our eyesight when we are using it.

The main difference between the two, if we talk about the front, is that the Pro model has a slightly larger panel, 6.78 inches compared to the 6.7 of the Honor 100. This model also has a small island which houses a dual camera system. In addition to the 50 megapixel sensorshared with the Honor 100, the Honor 100 Pro relies on a 32 megapixel camera for the ultra wide angle.

It also has an additional camera on the back, a 2.5x magnification telephoto lens (an unusual distance in high-end), to provide value compared to the 100, which is made up of a dual camera.

The processor is the main difference between both models, since the Pro model relies on Qualcomm’s Gen 2, while the 100 has the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, a processor aimed at the mid-range. Both have base configurations of 12 + 256 GB, quite high for their range, in addition to a 5,000mAh battery and 100W fast charging. Wireless charging is reserved only for the Pro model.

Versions and price of the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro

The Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro land in China at a sweet price of 320 euros in exchange for the base version of the 100 and 436 euros in the case of the Pro version. We have no official news, at the moment, about the arrival of these two phones to Europe. In their native country they will be available for sale in the following versions.

Honor 100 the 12 + 256 GB: 2,499 yuan, about 320 euros at the exchange rate.

Honor 100 the 16 + 256 GB: 2,799 yuan, about 359 euros at the exchange rate.

Honor 100 the 16 + 256 GB 2,999 yuan, about 385 euros at the exchange rate.

Honor 100 Pro de 12 GB + 256 GB: 3,399 yuan, about 436 euros at the exchange rate.

Honor 100 Pro de 16 GB + 256 GB: 3,699 yuan, about 474 euros at the exchange rate.

Honor 100 Pro de 16 GB + 512 GB: 3,999 yuan, about 513 euros at the exchange rate.

Honor 100 Pro 16GB + 1TB: 4,399 yuan, about 564 euros at the exchange rate.

