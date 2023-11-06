The Indonesian national team will face Iraq in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications. Ahead of the duel, the Garuda squad received attention from foreign media.

The Indonesian national team led by Shin Tae-yong will compete against one of Asia’s strongest teams, Iraq. The duel is scheduled to take place at the Basra International Stadium, 16 November 2023.

Hong Kong media, BNN Breaking, said that the Indonesian national team had never tasted victory when facing Iraq in the last six meetings.

However, Shin Tae-yong’s troops have prepared a special strategy and have studied Iraq’s strengths before the match of strength in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Indonesian national team is claimed to be a strong team in recent years, especially with the presence of European players through the naturalization route.

“This quartet – Elkan Baggott, Sandy Walsh, Shayne Pattynama and Rafael Struick – brought a significant increase in the strength and physicality of this Asian team and increased their aerial prowess,” wrote BNN Breaking, quoted Monday (6/11/2023).

This aspect is considered capable of being a weapon for the Indonesian National Team to face Iraq and the Philippines.

Unfortunately, for this agenda, the Indonesian National Team will not be strengthened by three young players who are injured. Shin Tae-yong has also prepared anticipation.

“Marselino Ferdinand and Ivar Jenner, as well as defender Yance Sayuri are absent due to injury. Shin Tae-yong has appointed key players, including Sandy Walsh and Elkan Baggott who were previously injured, to the squad, because he considers them very necessary for the team’s goals,” he concluded. .