Los electric scooters They have become real tools in the daily lives of many people. The possibility of moving at greater speed with the comfort of doing so from a compact and portable vehicle is tremendous, however, for many, the size of these scooters is still not portable enough to then store in the office or at home. But this idea from Honda is going to change everything.

Honda compact motorcycle

With the name of Honda compact motorcycle, this small electric motorcycle has the peculiarity that when it is folded up it appears to be a large personal briefcase. It could almost be defined as a heavy portfolio, since its dimensions are quite acceptable, but its weight reaches 18 kilos.

As far as motorcycle qualities are concerned, 19 kilometers of autonomy and a maximum speed of 24 kilometers per hour, figures similar to traditional electric scooters. Its battery completes charges in a time of 3 and a half hoursand has leather trim on the saddle and grips.

A small screen (quite small) shows the remaining battery, speed, driving modes, indicator light and lock indicator. Its Bluetooth connection will allow us to connect the scooter to our mobile phone to make some adjustments, calculate routes and know the battery status at all times.

Honda design

Like many of the brand’s products, the design offered by this electric scooter is unmistakable. With clean, modern and minimalist lines, its design has several folding mechanisms that allow you to collect the handlebars and saddle to store them correctly inside the body, so that once compacted, it looks like a briefcase.

Of course, no matter how cute it looks, its total weight is 18 kilosand we must not forget that it is an electric scooter with integrated batteries, so carrying it with the freedom of a briefcase will be difficult to happen.

In any case, the whole set is quite compact, and with the help of the integrated handle, it can be transported from one place to another with relative ease.

You can buy it now

Although it may look like a concept, the product is actually ready for marketing, and can be purchased now through the Honda website with a price of 995 dollarsa much higher amount than a traditional electric scooter, but which could be within reason taking into account the design and portability of this model.

