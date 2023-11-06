The ZR-V is the first of three crossovers that Honda will introduce in 2023. Boo. But hey, that seems to be what people want these days, and so the ZR-V comes to fill the gap that was between the HR-V and the CR-V. No, we actually didn’t know that hole existed either. Just like we don’t have the slightest idea why Honda didn’t just choose one of the perfectly suitable letters between C and H for the name.

The ZR-V borrows a lot of technology from the Honda Civic eHEV, and so there is the same complex hybrid powertrain (without a plug) in which a 2.0-liter engine is linked to a small lithium-ion battery and two electric motors. One of the two sends up to 184 hp to the front wheels most of the time, while the petrol engine actually only functions as a generator to provide the battery pack with extra power.

The ZR-V deftly switches between gasoline and electricity

However, there are also situations in which a petrol engine is simply more efficient than batteries – for example when driving on the highway. In such circumstances the engine is switched on for that purpose. Smart. In addition, although there is not often a physical connection between the transmission and the engine, Honda has ‘simulated’ the shifting, making the engine sound familiar.

I liked this hybrid tuning in the Civic, and here too it is generally excellent. Around town, the Honda ZR-V is quiet, comfortable and easy to drive, usually without the four-cylinder petrol engine coming to life. And even if he does help, it happens without you really noticing. We consumed about 6.3 l/100 km on a route with a bit of everything, and via paddles behind the steering wheel you can regulate the level of power of the regeneration to keep things a bit interesting.

The hybrid powertrain is boring

However, the ZR-V is heavier than the Honda Civic and could use some extra power – the whole setup sometimes feels a bit over-requested now that it suddenly has to move a medium-sized crossover. The steering also has quite a bit of weight, the suspension and damping are actually too stiff for a family car like this.

All in all, the Honda ZR-V is not a car that will try to seduce you in any way with its driving characteristics. Not to say that it is just a pretty boring affair. Nothing is really bad, but once you get off, there’s nothing you’ll remember about the ride either.

Inside, you’ll find the same horizontal dashboard design as in the Civic, with a 9.0-inch touchscreen on top. We’re fine with that, but the somewhat strange curved center console looks more like it belongs in a Nissan Juke. Yikes.

The Honda ZR-V lacks a handsome head

In general, however, the ZR-V is an unpretentious, fairly average crossover that combines a decent level of finish and excellent equipment with a quite competitive price. Which raises the question why Honda has been so controversial with the appearance.

With the best will in the world, you can’t call it beautiful. Choosing the Sport trim makes things slightly better, with a less ugly grille and bumper, but who on earth at Honda thought it was a good idea to equip the front end with Nigel Mansell’s moustache?

Specifications of the Honda ZR-V 2.0 Hybrid Sport (2023)

Motor

1.993 cc

four-cylinder hybrid

184 pk

315 Nm

Drive

four wheels

vending machine

Performance

0-100 km/u in 7,8 s

top 173 km/u

Consumption (average)

5.8 l/100 km

131 g/km CO2 B Label

Dimensions

4.568 x 1.840 x

1.620 mm (l x b x h)

2,657 mm (wheelbase)

1.604 kg

57 l (benzine)

390 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 50.555 (NL)

€ 43.750 (B) – Executive Line