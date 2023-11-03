The Honda XL 750 Transalp Travel Edition is the most equipped version of the range. Its price is 14,390 euros, and it saves you a lot of money. We explain why.

The Honda XL 750 Transalp it has been the protagonist of numerous tests in recent months (First impressions – Comparative), it is a very interesting motorbike which is enjoying excellent success in terms of sales.

A completely new product, with a modern mechanical platform suitable for equipping various types of motorcycles.

By its nature the Transalp 750 It adapts to multiple types of usesatisfies the novice motorcyclist as well as the seasoned biker, but this ability to adapt must also be supported with accessories, or rather, with dedicated versions.

In fact, Transalp is not single, but is part of a family, and the Travel Edition version represents the top of the range.

“This bike is young and still has a lot to say…”

“Honda believes in it, eclectic with an attractive quality-price ratio…and then it’s a Honda!“.

This It comes standard with everything that can make you happy and useful to those who want to experience their Transalp intensely, comfortably and in complete safety!

Side cases and 50L top box (equipped with comfort backrest), all decorated with aluminum covers, high windscreen, central stand, LED fog lights, quickshift, heated grips, fairing protection tubes, sump guard and engine protection tubes.

It’s difficult to ask for more!

A detail of this version makes it even more fascinating, not to mention attractive: the price!

14.390 euro f.c.

The reason is easy to say, if we were to buy a standard Transalp and had fun with the configurator, or with the dealer, setting it up like the Travel Edition version, on balance it would cost us a good amount more, to be precise 858, 85 euros (I recommend 85 cents…).

This version enhances the very characteristics of the Japanese twin-cylinder,

So if the intention is to being able to count on a complete motorbike at all timesperfect for any type of use, and that with the same set-up it also saves you money…Honda Transalp, in the Travel Edition version, is the one for you.

Honda XL 750 Transalp Travel Edition