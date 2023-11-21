For the European “Hydrogen Week” in Brussels, Honda will present the new fuel cell system developed together with GM that is so compact that it makes us think that…

November 21, 2023

The expo dedicated to the energy provided by the first element of the periodic table, called European Hydrogen Week, is currently taking place in Brussels. The President of the EU Commission herself Ursula von der Leyen opened the event with a video message in which he recalled how “the first hydrogen buses are circulating in European cities, from Riga to Barcelona. Construction work has just begun in the port of Rotterdam, to create a hydrogen network that will extend for over a thousand kilometres. And weeks ago, the first plane in the world powered by liquid hydrogen crossed the skies of Slovenia. It’s the dawn of the clean hydrogen era. And all this is happening thanks to people like you, pioneers and believers in the clean hydrogen revolution”. President von der Leyen underlined how Europe has been moving in the direction of developing the use of this technology for some time by signing partnerships with all other countries and how new initiatives are being proposed right now at Hydrogen Week. Here we are obviously not just talking about political agreements, but also of course about innovation. Among the many that are presented, there is also that of Honda. In fact, the Japanese multinational presents in Brussels the new generation of its hydrogen fuel cells developed with GM. A compact but powerful system, designed to offer “exceptional durability” and wide versatility. Precisely this point raises the question that we motorcyclists are asking ourselves in this period: are we really working on applying this technology to two wheels or is it just a solution to be used on other fronts?

The Honda prototype



We certainly know that Honda is pursuing the goal of carbon neutrality worldwide by 2050 across all its operating divisions. The new certainty is that it will be presented at Hydrogen Week from 20 to 23 November a new compact and powerful concept designed to offer exceptional durability and versatility in a variety of uses, including fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and commercial vehicles, construction equipment and stationary power generation. Without mincing words, Honda presents this technology not to make itself look good but to invite all potential partners to visit the stand in order to expand the applications of a similar system with commercial collaborations. Numerous partnerships are already in place on different application areas, but above all there is a date for the launch sale of fuel cell systems and is by 2025. The statement reads the words of Ingo Nyhues Deputy General Manager, European Business Planning & Development, Honda Motor Europe: “With over 30 years of experience in the development of hydrogen cells, we are confident that demand for this technology will soon reach the necessary critical mass for full commercial deployment. The characteristics of the new generation fuel cell prototype are ideal for meeting the needs of many industrial sectors that are rapidly transitioning towards zero-emission energy sources. Ours is a highly versatile and compact unit , which is characterized by powerful output, extraordinary durability and fast start-up times, even in low temperature environments. Our experience of over 30 years in hydrogen R&D and commercialization of FCEVs is the perfect basis to bring our technologies into new sectors in Europe and support the region’s net zero emissions ambitions.”

The jobs



At the moment, however, we all know that the fuel cell system will be effective for large vehicles and large-scale infrastructure, but at the same time the big advantages are also rapid refueling or deployment where it is difficult to use batteries. For this reason – we always learn from official communications – Honda has identified four main areas for the use of its fuel cell system in the transport and industrial sectors.

FCEV and heavy commercial vehicles

Honda plans to begin marketing the new CR-V FCEV car model in North America and Japan in 2024. Honda will invest in the development of clean, low-noise and low-vibration fuel cell solutions for heavy-duty commercial vehicle applications. This expansion is a response to the global transportation, cargo and logistics industries’ pressing need to find sustainable propulsion technologies capable of carrying heavy loads over long distances. In May this year, Honda Motor and Isuzu Motors have begun co-development and testing of a heavy-duty vehicle with a next-generation fuel cell system. The two companies are preparing to test a prototype on the road by the end of this fiscal year (March 31, 2024). In 2027, they plan to launch a series model on the market leveraging the technology, experience and knowledge that emerged from their collaboration.

Stationary power generation

Data center power requirements have grown rapidly with the expansion of cloud computing and large data processing, while the demand for backup power sources has also increased as companies implement more robust continuity planning operational (BCP). To meet these needs, Honda aims to apply its fuel cell technology to the stationary power generation sector to provide a clean and quiet backup power source.

Construction machinery

Honda will work with the construction industry to develop hydrogen solutions for machinery. The company will also contribute to the development of zero-emission construction machinery by applying its fuel cell systems to excavators and wheel loaders, before exploring further opportunities in the sector.

Future developments of fuel cells

Honda has been conducting research and development on hydrogen technologies and FCEVs for more than 30 years. In 2002, it launched the Honda FCX, the first zero-emission FCEV for sale on lease in the United States and Japan. Further progress was made with the Honda FCX Clarity, introduced in 2008, and the Clarity Fuel Cell five-seat sedan in 2016, both of which offer the same performance as conventional vehicles. The scope of Honda’s hydrogen business extends beyond its products. In Europe, Honda R&D Europe (Deutschland) has established a green hydrogen production plant at its headquarters in Offenbach, Germany, to broaden the scope of application in the energy management sector. This latest installation will exploit excess solar energy from photovoltaic systems to produce green hydrogen through electrolysis.

In short, no motorbike?



At the moment, therefore, it would seem that light mobility is not affected by fuel cell propulsion and even if it is legitimate to hypothesize a reduction in weight and dimensions in the future it is even more realistic to think that this will happen in a phase following its first diffusion. At the time the only two-wheeler powered by fuel cell was the prototype Emission Neutral Vehicle (ENV) presented in 2007 by the English company Intelligent Energy. It was an interesting project because it allowed – it seems – to be used for 4 hours of autonomy and 160 km with a full tank and a speed of 80 km/h. In fact, however, nothing happened. The same company, however, collaborated with Suzuki in the same period on the interesting prototype Crosscage. And Suzuki recently presented its new hydrogen Burgman at the Tokyo Mobility Show. But in this case, it’s about use hydrogen as fuel instead of petrol, while fuel cells transform hydrogen energy into electricity. In this case the greatest difficulty lies in storing the hydrogen and injecting it into the engine, problems which, like Suzuki, Kawasaki is also currently facing, busy perfecting a modified version of its supercharged four-cylinder. Among other things, the four Japanese sisters Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha created the HySE technology research association (Hydrogen Small Mobility & Engine Technology) for the development of hydrogen-powered engines for small mobility and we may soon see some other prototypes.