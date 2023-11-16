Customs were once very widespread, today they are not, yet Honda invests in them Rebel 1100. How come?

“Regarding this segment, the European market has certainly changed over the years but Honda, being the largest manufacturer of motor vehicles in the world, thinks from a global perspective. If from a “European” point of view this investment may be risky, by broadening the horizon to other markets the choice is intelligent and profitable”.

What will be the market par excellence for the Rebel?

“This question follows the previous one a bit. Without any doubt, the US market is and will be the greatest admirer of this model.”

How many do you plan to sell in Italy and around the world?

“In a number more than adequate to justify the investment made, both in Italy and globally” (laughs, ed.).

How do you design a cruiser today? This one drives very well, unlike the customs from the 90s and 2000s.

“For us it is essential to follow and best interpret the requests and needs of customers, in order to produce motorcycles and scooters with their own personality and which always have the Honda DNA. The CMX family aims for the perfect balance between Honda driving pleasure and the typical design of the Custom/Cruisers of which it is part. The objective was to harmonize these two ideas, without making one prevail over the other”.

Why doesn’t it have heated grips as standard? To keep the price down or for a different philosophical approach?

“I would say none of these reasons. Simply, the main market did not require this standard accessory, therefore this line was followed.”

Why a single front disc, even if it’s 330 mm? Cost containment or search for a lighter front end?

“The 330 mm disc ensures braking that is more than adequate for the characteristics of the bike, guaranteeing excellent dynamic balance. And, something not to be underestimated in a model like the Rebel, it winks at the minimal and slightly rough look typical of the segment it belongs to”.

The platform philosophy usually involves using the same engine and chassis for multiple motorcycle models, to optimize costs. Here, however, the chassis is all new.

“Honda does not, and never will, compromise on driving pleasure. To ensure our customers have the characteristic feeling of the bobber/cruiser mixed with the driving pleasure typical of our models, it was necessary to produce an ad hoc chassis and, although it could have been more profitable to use something already present in our range, this would have influenced the behavior of the motorcycle and the sensations in the saddle”.

Will there be a CL operation with the 1100 too? We mean the creation of a scrambler using the CMX chassis and engine.

“At the moment we don’t have any information of this kind but in the future… who knows” (laughs, ed.).

Why did you decide to import only the DCT into Italy?

“Precisely due to the use of this motorbike in Italy, the requests received were totally in favor of the DCT. And as you have experienced firsthand, the system fits perfectly with the Rebel, because it maximizes the comfort and feeling of “relaxed travel” that customers of this model are looking for.”

The pair of rear Showa shock absorbers, although beautiful to look at and cared for, cannot hold a candle to the progressive monoshock absorbers. What could be done to improve that system?

“Many customers are looking or searching in this segment for a rigid frame or a system that can simulate it as much as possible. The choice of the pair of shock absorbers is the best compromise between rigidity and absorption, typical of these motorbikes. Here too, not to be underestimated, the shock absorbers emphasize the bobber look of the Rebel”.

Why does the Rebel have 87 HP instead of the 102 of its Africa Twin and NT1100 sisters? We know that custom cars usually have less HP to have more torque, but these three engines are very similar in terms of output, so perhaps there was no need to differentiate them.

“The 87 HP are a design choice, because we wanted to emphasize the gritty and reactive character of the Rebel especially at lower revs and then, by increasing the revs, go for a softer and more fluid delivery. In fact, the 98 Nm of torque are already available at 4,750 rpm, compared to the 105 of the Africa Twin at 6,250 rpm”.