How the idea of ​​the CL500 and why was the Rebel chosen as the basis?

“The idea was born when we started developing the technical basis of the CMX 500 Rebel. In the “entry level” family we wanted to add a model that distantly recalled the style of the Rebel, but with a completely different intended use”.

Why the idea of ​​taking inspiration from the 1962 CL72?

“The minimal technical base of the CMX 500 Rebel is a point of reference for the design of the bike, just as the CL72 and CL400 were very simple. They are models from 60 years ago, but their classic and minimalist charm is a current theme.”

What are, in your opinion, the direct competitors of the CL500?

“We believe that there are no direct competitors on the market at the moment. Our CL500 presents itself as a motorbike within everyone’s reach, with a street scrambler look and a 500 engine capable of entertaining “without obligation” and offering the customer the possibility of personalizing it.”

Was this new structure designed with a view to also supporting a version with a larger engine?

“The chassis equipped on the CL500 is shared with the CL250 and CL300, two models presented at the same time as the launch of the CL500 and marketed in other markets, such as the Asian one, where small displacements are in great demand. If, however, we think of a CL with greater performance and displacement, it will be necessary to develop a different chassis.”

Is a 500 with a 21″ front wheel and long travel suspension conceivable in the future?

“Since for us it is a motorcycle that is going to inaugurate a new market segment, we prefer to wait for the reaction that this will have with the CL500 before designing and producing a second version”.