Honda is trying to turn the page: not only has it let go of Marc Mrquez after a collaboration that began eleven years, but in addition to making Luca Marini’s debut on the official bike and seeing Johann Zarco in the LCR Team, the new aerodynamics which are affected by the latest developments deliberated in the wind tunnel.

The Japanese have completely revised the flows that affect the bike: there is a decidedly different approach compared to the RC213V that raced in the last race in Valencia. The change already begins with the biplane wing on the sides of the fairing: if the upper element has remained in the same point as before, the lower profile has been significantly moved back, changing the center of aerodynamic pressure.

Here are the new Honda fins in the Valencia tests: the lower profile has been moved back

If we move our gaze further back we discover a completely new fairing that shows an evolution of the step that goes in the direction of the Aprilia. The upper part seems to be narrower, while the “pavement” of the step has definitely grown, with a bodywork that extends further towards the rear, dressing the bike more.

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

The depth of the radiator’s hot air vent has also been reduced, to orient the leaks differently. The rear fork is also decidedly different, a sign that the way in which the rider should sit in the saddle has been “rethought”.

In the tail, at least for now, we have witnessed the disappearance of the V-shaped fins, while cooling vents have been noticed: what has been moved that needs fresh air?

