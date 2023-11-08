Honda updates the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade for 2024, which takes a big step forward thanks to interventions that affect all areas. Let’s start with the 1,000 cc inline four-cylinder engine which is now capable, according to Honda, of provide greater acceleration at medium speeds maintaining the maximum power of 217 HP. This was possible thanks to work carried out on the cylinder head, compression ratio, distribution timing and valve springs. The crankshaft and connecting rods are lighter and are there new gear ratios shorter. The 2-actuator TBW (Throttle By Wire) improves precision and control of the accelerator at lower speeds and the effectiveness of the engine braking.

The aluminum frame now has greater flexibility characteristics that improve cornering steering accuracy and traction qualities. The other features are confirmed, with swingarm derived from RC213V‑S, IMU inertial platform that works on 6 axes, 3-level electronic steering damper (HESD), Showa BPF (Big Piston Fork) fork with 43 mm stanchions, Showa BFRC shock absorber ‑L (Balance Free Rear Cushion Lite) and Nissin 4-piston calipers developed specifically for the Fireblade, which bite 330 mm diameter discs. Aerodynamics are updated with redesigned winglets which maintain the downforce but with a yawing moment when cornering reduced by 10%. Furthermore, the driving position has been changed with the purpose of improve the sensation of control by the pilot. The color TFT display offers all the relevant information for selecting Riding Modes and setting power delivery, engine braking, traction control, wheelie control and ‘launch control’ for standing starts. All parameters have been adapted to now work with the new power output and gear ratio values. The Cornering ABS then receives an additional mode: in addition to the “road” and “track” modes, it now has the “Race” configuration. The standard equipment then confirms the emergency braking signal (ESS) in the Smart -Key.