Il tubular steel frame (35 mm diameter tubes) with diamond structure is unchanged in layout compared to that of the previous CBR500R. The weight of the NX500 when full is 191 kg, one kg less than the previous one. The weight distribution is 50.7/49.3%, with a wheelbase of 1,410 mm, steering head rake of 25.5° and trail of 102 mm. The saddle is located 785 mm from the ground.

The fork is a Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) with 41 mm upside down legs, with division of the hydraulic damping and springing functions one per leg. The monoshock, equipped with 5-position spring preload adjustment, is fixed to the swingarm with Pro-Link linkage. The driver’s footrests are made of aluminium.

The swingarm has 2mm thick arm walls and uses a box-type transverse member.

The braking system can count on a double 296 mm front disc with 4-piston radial-mount Nissin calipers and, at the rear, a 240 mm disc gripped by a single-piston caliper.

The 5-spoke split wheels are fitted with 120/70-ZR17 tires at the front and 160/60-ZR17 at the rear.

The technical data sheet talks about overall dimensions equal to (LxWxH) 2,080 x 760 x 1,145 mm, with a height from the ground of 130 mm. The fuel tank has a capacity of 17.1 litres.