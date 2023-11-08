Also on display at the Honda stand at Eicma is the SC e: Concept, the project for Honda’s second electric two-wheeled vehicle for Europe, after the arrival of the moped EM1 e:. It is characterized by an ultra-modern design and ample habitability due to the flat footboard and long saddle.

It will be equipped with due Honda Mobile Power Pack batteries and which power the electric motor. A vehicle aimed at those looking for a vehicle to use every day in the city, even in areas where the circulation of internal combustion engines is prohibited. The production version is scheduled for 2025.