The CB125F, profoundly renewed in 2021 (all the technical details here), receives a new silencer shorter but equipped with a longer chrome heat shield and a new, more resistant aluminum handle. The colors foresee the confirmation of Black and the arrival of new Imperial Red Metallic e Mat Marvel Blue Metallic. For all colors the shock absorber springs and the spark plug cap are in red.

The 2024 version of the Dax 125 will be available in Europe from December this year, while the 2024 CB125F will be available from January.