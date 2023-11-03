Honda presents the new Forza 350 2024. The scooter does not change technically (all the details here), but in view of the new year it receives new colors. There are still 5 colors available for Honda’s medium capacity Sports-GT scooter, of which two are confirmed, two are new, one is unchanged but now features black wheels. Bluetooth connectivity has also been confirmed and is now called “RoadSync” exactly like the app to install on your smartphone.

For 2024, therefore, the Forza 350, also in the Deluxe version (with Smart Top Box as standard) is available in the following colours:

Matt Cynos Gray MetallicPearl Falcon GrayPearl Nightstar Black, Nuovo!Mat Pearl Cool White, Nuovo! Mat Pearl Pacific Blue (for 2024 with black wheels)

On the next page you will find the complete technical data sheet of the new Honda Forza 350 2024.