Honda recently presented the H’Ness CB 350 DLX in India, a compact modern classic within everyone’s reach, thanks to good performance and a rich electronic driving aid package in the “Pro” version.

Powering the bike is a single-cylinder engine 348 cc air-cooled and credited with a maximum power of 20.7 HP at 5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 29.4 Nm at 3,000 rpm. Values ​​that make it a formidable competitor to the Royal Enfield single-cylinder range, made up of HNTR 350, Classic 350, Bullet 350 and Meteor 350 or the more modern (in terms of lines) Voge Trofeo 350AC.