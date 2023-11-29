The flagship of the company’s super sports bikes gains many updates, so much so as to make it easier to start talking about what hasn’t changed: the swingarm, the seat support frame and the brakes and suspensions of the standard version (330 mm discs with Nissin calipers, BPF fork and “mono” BFRC-Lite Showa fully adjustable). The 1,000 cc inline-four engine has been extensively revised to improve back and acceleration. They change the timing of the distribution, the compression ratio, the intake valves, the springs, the intake ducts, various running surfaces, the connecting rods, the crankshaft (lighter), the crankcase, the ratios (shorter), the silencer (more voluminous and silent). The peak power and torque values ​​do not change (217 HP, 113 Nm) but are reached 500 rpm earlier. Great news also in the “electronics” section. Now the throttle bodies are controlled two by two for the benefit of gentle response to the throttle and the maximum intensity of the engine braking. there is also a new ABS mode which deactivates cornering and rear wheel reading operating logic. For the rest, the system package includes, as in the past, various power delivery maps, traction control, engine braking, wheelie and launch control. The frame has been revised, it is lighter and less rigid. Wheelbase and trail are shorter, the former by 10 mm, the latter by 1.2 mm. The weight of the motorbike is 200 kg with a full tank, 1 kg less than the previous version despite the tank capacity having increased by 0.4 litres, up to 16.5 litres. The driving position changes: the clip-on handlebars are higher and closer to the rider, and the footrests are lower. The fairing features new aerodynamic appendages which, compared to the past, produce less resistance when changing direction. A “step” has also been introduced in the lower part of the fairing which moves the air away from the rear wheel. The SP version naturally gains all these upgrades. And he receives others. It is equipped with new Öhlins suspensions (NPX fork and “mono” TTX36), with conical valves, and is the first motorcycle on the market to offer the semi-active Smart EC 3.0 control logic. It has new brake calipers, the Brembo Stylema R; and unlike its “basic” sister, compared to which it weighs 1 kg more, it is equipped with a bidirectional electronic gearbox as standard.

AVAILABILITY: first half 2024